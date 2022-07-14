Trial of 4 charged in ComEd scheme rescheduled because of R. Kelly case

The trial of four people accused of trying to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been rescheduled for March 6.

Charged in the case are longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-top ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former City Club President Jay Doherty.

The four were originally charged in November 2020, and they had previously been set to go to trial in September. But U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber, who presides over the case, is also set to preside in August over the trial of R&B star and convicted sexual predator R. Kelly.

