 

Round Lake Beach man pleads not guilty to charges he drowned his three children

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 7/14/2022 12:35 PM

A Round Lake Beach man accused of drowning his three children in his home last month pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to first-degree murder charges.

Jason E. Karels, 35, faces life in prison if convicted of the June 13 killings of Bryant Karels, 5, Cassidy Karels, 3, and Gideon Karels, 2. Police said Karels drowned the children one by one in a bathtub before attempting to kill himself then fleeing the home, leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash off an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet.

 

After the crash, Karels was recorded by police body cameras saying he'd killed his children, Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said last month.

Prosecutors say Karels also left his estranged wife a note reading, "If I can't have them neither can you."

Karels is being held without bail at the Lake County jail.

