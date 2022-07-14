 

Public review of proposed Wheeling mixed-use development postponed

  • Developers have proposed building apartments, townhouses and retail space on the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway in Wheeling.

Updated 7/14/2022 12:18 PM

A scheduled public review of a proposed residential and commercial development on Dundee Road in Wheeling was postponed Wednesday.

The village's plan commission was set to discuss the concept, which focuses on 10 acres of mostly vacant land at 300 W. Dundee Road. But the developer, Turk Walker Ventures, requested the item be moved to the agenda for the commission's next meeting, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

 

A six-story apartment building, townhouses and retail space have been proposed for the site, which is across Dundee Road from Wheeling's Town Center complex.

The plan got a positive response from village board members following a preliminary presentation last month.

A vacant house, an occupied house and a one-story office building are on a portion of the property and will be razed if the project progresses, village officials have said.

