'No winners': Judge sentences Deerfield man to 65 years in prison for wife's murder

A 59-year-old Deerfield man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison for the deadly stabbing of his wife in 2018.

Gary Kamen pleaded guilty June 1 to a charge first-degree murder that included a sentencing enhancement stating that the offense was committed in a "brutal and heinous manner," authorities said.

Kamen must serve the full 65-year term, under the terms of an agreed order accepted Thursday by Judge Daniel Shanes.

"In days like this, in court, there are no winners," Shanes said. "Everyone loses. Your children, by your hand, lost their mother, and you lost."

Lake County prosecutors said Kamen handcuffed, sexually assaulted and fatally stabbed his wife, Karyn Kamen, over several hours Sept. 21, 2018, after sending their children to school. Police later found her in an upstairs bedroom of the family home with more than 15 stab wounds.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said the long prison term is fitting given the heinous nature of the crime.

"We know the family has some relief that this part of their journey is finally over," Rinehart said. "We will continue to support them in any way that we can."

Kamen has been held in Lake County jail since his 2018 arrest. He soon will be transferred to a state prison to serve his sentence.