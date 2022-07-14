Lombard's community development department offers tips in selecting a contractor

With many residents and businesses taking on renovation and construction projects during the summer months, the Lombard community development department offers the following tips to avoid scams:

• Be wary of contractors soliciting business door-to-door, including those seeking to make repairs immediately, claiming they have extra materials from another job, or that need signed contract papers that day. To view active solicitor photos, visit www.villageoflombard.org/solicitorphotos.

• Check for a permanent place of business and telephone number.

• Question businesses that can only be reached by leaving messages with an answering service, drive unmarked vehicles, or have out-of-state license plates.

• Secure multiple bids on the job, question quotes that are significantly below other contractors, and ensure that they are each bidding the same materials and work to be performed.

• Look for a company that readily offers client references and a list of similarly completed projects.

• Obtain a written contract signed by both parties.

• Be cautious in dealing with a contractor who asks for a large down-payment, pay the contractor at the end of the job, or only for the portion of the job that has been completed, and avoid making final payment until you have received a lien release.

When a building permit is obtained and inspections are scheduled through the contractor, the village provides another set of eyes to help ensure that the project is being built per code.

"Projects constructed without permits may be code deficient. This can result in additional costs in modifying or reconstructing an improvement to bring it into compliance. Additionally, when you sell your residence or business, many buyers contact the village to verify if improvements were made with permits. If it was not completed properly, this can impact a potential sale," said William Heniff, community development director. "Our goal is to get residents and contractors information they need to move forward on projects. If your contractor states that the village is holding them up from completing your project, please call the village directly."

If you have any questions about construction activity, the building permit process or how the village can help you make your project a success, contact the community development department at (630) 620-5750.