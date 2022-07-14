Child molester sentenced in Algonquin case

A 26-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in Algonquin, according to court documents and a release from McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally.

Rafael Brill, of the 7200 block of North Damen, entered into a negotiated plea in front of McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge of guilty to two counts of child pornography and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In exchange for his guilty plea, three additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count each of indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming were dismissed.

Upon release from prison, Brill must register as a sex offender for life and could be subject to a lifetime period of mandatory supervised release. He also must pay $1,389 in fines and fees.

Under Illinois truth in sentencing guidelines, he is required to serve 50% of his sentence. He also will receive credit for 412 days in the county jail.

On May 26, 2021, Brill traveled from Chicago to Algonquin to engage in "unlawful sexual conduct" with a girl he met through an app called "Let Me Know," according to the criminal complaint.

Kenneally said often there is a delay in reporting such crimes resulting in lost forensic evidence, often there are no eyewitnesses and these cases typically rely on the memory "of a child victim who, sometimes, due to terror of having to face their abusers or age, may not be ready to testify in court in front of 12 strangers or endure cross-examination."

"In view of these difficulties, often we have the agonizing decision to accept negotiated pleas to ensure that a defendant receives some accountability as opposed to none," Kenneally said. "I am glad we were able to succeed in securing such a strong verdict in this case."