Chicago's U.S. attorney sues Cubs over ADA compliance in Wrigley Field renovation

By Jon Seidel
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 7/14/2022 1:20 PM

The U.S. attorney's office sued the Cubs on Thursday over the team's recent yearslong renovation of Wrigley Field, aiming to force the North Siders to remedy alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch's office says the Cubs' 1060 Project "enhanced the gameday experience for many fans," but "the same cannot be said for fans with disabilities."

 

Rather, the feds say the Cubs "removed the best wheelchair seating in the stadium," isolated certain wheelchair users and confined them "to the worst seats" in the bleachers and grandstand, and left some struggling to see around fans on their feet.

The Cubs insisted Thursday that "the Friendly Confines today is more welcoming than ever to fans with accessibility needs." And in a written statement, the team said it is "disappointed" in the lawsuit.

