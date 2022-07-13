Police: Arlington Heights man tried to kill family member, then cut himself

A 60-year-old Arlington Heights resident tried to stab a family member to death Monday morning then used the same knife to inflict a superficial cut to his neck, police said Wednesday while announcing felony charges against the man.

Michael Curnow, of the 1900 block of Charter Point Drive, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery, police said. He's scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court later today.

According to police, officers responded to the residence at about 7 a.m. Monday after dispatchers received a 911 call about a violent domestic altercation there. Both Curnow and the female family member, who suffered a penetrating wound to her abdomen, were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.

Curnow was arrested after his release and taken to the Arlington Heights Police Department, where authorities say he told detectives he had planned the violent attack ahead of carrying it out Monday.

Detectives reviewed the case facts with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, which filed the attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery charges, police said.