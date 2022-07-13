Former Cook County operative admits corruption
Updated 7/13/2022 5:23 PM
A once high-ranking Cook County operative sat quietly in a federal courtroom as a prosecutor read through a laundry list of allegations against him Wednesday.
The prosecutor accused Patrick Doherty, the onetime chief of staff to Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski, of six different corruption schemes. They involved Tobolski, the late state Sen. Martin Sandoval, Cook County, the village of Oak Lawn, the village of McCook, a cigar lounge in Countryside, red-light cameras and bribes totaling $148,000.
When the prosecutor finished, U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman asked Doherty if it was true that he did "all of those things."
Doherty leaned forward and said, "Yes, your honor."
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
