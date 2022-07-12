 

Visitation Wednesday for former Barrington firefighter

  John Matlachowski

    John Matlachowski

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 7/12/2022 9:22 PM

Visitation will be held Wednesday for a retired Barrington firefighter who died last week.

John Matlachowski, 63, died July 7.

 

Originally from Flushing, New York, Matlachowski graduated from Barrington High School in 1977 and became a volunteer firefighter in 1979.

He became a full-time member of the department in 1997 and served until his retirement in 2018.

He also worked as an electrician and owned Matlac Electric Co.

Matlachowski was a member of Boy Scout Troop 10, Firefighters for Christ, and Lutheran Church of the Atonement.

In a Facebook post, the Barrington Fire Department called Matlachowski "a true gentleman who was loved by the Barrington Fire Department and the entire community."

Matlachowski's wake will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lutheran Church of the Atonement at 909 E. Main St. in Barrington. The wake will include a fire department walk-through at 6 p.m.

The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

