Off-duty cop shot and paralyzed after breaking up fight

An off-duty Chicago police officer had just helped break up a fight outside a bar in the Beverly neighborhood and was walking away when he was shot in the back and paralyzed over the weekend, a Cook County prosecutor disclosed Tuesday.

Daniel Golden, who hails from a family of cops, "was doing what he could to keep people apart" and had even stopped someone from chasing the man who minutes later grabbed a gun and fired off 19 rounds, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said in court.

Bryant Hayes, 22, of Chicago is accused of firing the shot that struck Golden. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated use of a weapon.

Justen Krismantis, also 22, of Chebanse, is alleged to have handed the gun to Hayes and faces the same charges. A third man, Demetrius Harrell, 28, of Chicago Ridge, is charged with taking the gun from Hayes and firing it down the street toward Golden and others.

The three later exchanged text messages joking about the confrontation, according to Murphy.

