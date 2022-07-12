 

Off-duty cop shot and paralyzed after breaking up fight

  • Bryant Hayes

    Bryant Hayes

  • Justen Krismantis

    Justen Krismantis

  • Demitrius Harrell

    Demitrius Harrell

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/12/2022 9:47 PM

An off-duty Chicago police officer had just helped break up a fight outside a bar in the Beverly neighborhood and was walking away when he was shot in the back and paralyzed over the weekend, a Cook County prosecutor disclosed Tuesday.

Daniel Golden, who hails from a family of cops, "was doing what he could to keep people apart" and had even stopped someone from chasing the man who minutes later grabbed a gun and fired off 19 rounds, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said in court.

 

Bryant Hayes, 22, of Chicago is accused of firing the shot that struck Golden. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated use of a weapon.

Justen Krismantis, also 22, of Chebanse, is alleged to have handed the gun to Hayes and faces the same charges. A third man, Demetrius Harrell, 28, of Chicago Ridge, is charged with taking the gun from Hayes and firing it down the street toward Golden and others.

The three later exchanged text messages joking about the confrontation, according to Murphy.

• For the full story, visit chicago.sutimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 