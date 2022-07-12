New IDPH chief comes with pediatrics and policy expertise

A pediatrician with governance and legal expertise will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health as the state continues to ride the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

Dr. Sameer Vohra, an associate professor at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, replaces Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who became a household name at the height of the pandemic.

Vohra praised IDPH staff and said in a statement, "I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers, and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois."

Vohra is the founding chairman of SIU medical school's Department of Population Science and Policy and is interim leader of the Illinois' Children's Mental Health Partnership that works to expand services for youths.

"His experience and education transcend sectors and fields bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency," Pritzker said in a statement.

Vohra has a law degree from SIU and earned a public policy master's degree from the University of Chicago, where he also did his residency in pediatrics.