Judge sets Burke's racketeering trial for November 2023, giving alderman a chance to run again

Chicago Alderman Edward M. Burke stands during a 2019 Chicago City Council meeting. Burke's racketeering trial has been scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023 -- nearly nine months after the city's next election. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

The long-awaited federal racketeering trial of Alderman Edward M. Burke has been set for November 2023, giving Chicago's longest-serving city council member an opportunity to seek reelection while facing federal criminal charges -- again.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow set the trial date during a status hearing Tuesday, after struggling to find a spot on the calendar for a six-week trial that would work for all attorneys involved. He ultimately decided on Nov. 6, 2023.

Chicago's next municipal election is set for Feb. 28.

