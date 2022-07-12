Judge sets Burke's racketeering trial for November 2023, giving alderman a chance to run again
Updated 7/12/2022 3:53 PM
The long-awaited federal racketeering trial of Alderman Edward M. Burke has been set for November 2023, giving Chicago's longest-serving city council member an opportunity to seek reelection while facing federal criminal charges -- again.
U.S. District Judge Robert Dow set the trial date during a status hearing Tuesday, after struggling to find a spot on the calendar for a six-week trial that would work for all attorneys involved. He ultimately decided on Nov. 6, 2023.
Chicago's next municipal election is set for Feb. 28.
