Bartlett police warn of rise in vehicle thefts

Bartlett police and other local police departments have experienced an increase in stolen vehicles during the late evening or early morning hours, specifically targeting unlocked vehicles with the keys or key fobs left inside.

Stolen vehicles sometimes are used to commit serious crimes in other jurisdictions.

Two vehicles recently were stolen from single-family residences on Hawk Hollow Drive and Melody Drive after the keys or key fobs were left inside the vehicles. One of the vehicles was later recovered in Rockford.

Last month, two vehicles were stolen from single-family residences on Crab Tree Lane and Bayberry Drive after the key fobs were left inside the vehicles. They were later recovered in Rockford and Winnebago County.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant in securing their vehicles. If possible, park inside a garage or in a well-lit area. Make sure doors are locked and windows are completely rolled up. Remove all valuable items from inside and make sure keys or a key fob are not kept inside.

Residents are encouraged to immediately call 9-1-1 to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.