What to keep in mind when donating in times of tragedy

In the hours after the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, officials at GoFundMe already were on the phone with the Better Business Bureau in Chicago discussing the steps they were taking to ensure that money raised on their platform went to the intended recipients.

In the days since, 11 verified GoFundMe online fundraisers have taken in more than $5 million for victims of the shooting.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the Highland Park shooting," GoFundMe said in an emailed statement. "At GoFundMe we are working around the clock to ensure the families receive the support they need."

In its statement, the online fundraising company said it created a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. GoFundMe's Trust and Safety team confirmed banking information, addresses and the identity of the organizer of a particular GoFundMe account. The company noted that it continues to work to verify new accounts as they are created.

The Better Business Bureau urges donors to take time to learn about where their money is going and how it will be used -- be it a GoFundMe fundraiser or an organization contacting donors in the wake of the shooting.

"We always say give wisely; investigate before you invest," said Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Chicago Better Business Bureau.

There have not been reports of fraudulent fundraisers in Highland Park, but Bernas still urges people to do their homework when donating.

Officials with the BBB and GoFundMe recommend donors take the time to read the story on the fundraising page and check to see if it includes details on how the money raised will be used, how the organizer is linked to the individual or organization benefiting from the fundraiser, and if the page gives information about the recipient of the funds.

Taking time to read through some of the comments from donors to see if they are related to the recipient also can give insight into the fundraiser.

GoFundMe notes that any funds raised for individuals are held by the company until the recipient's identity has been confirmed. The company requires fund organizers to ensure that disbursed funds will be used for the intended purposes.

The company also offers donors protection through its donor guarantee. Though GoFundMe said fraud is rare, the donor guarantee allows for a full refund in the event of fraud.

Donors also can report questionable fundraisers to GoFundMe.

Bernas urges caution when making donations over the phone. He suggests taking time to look up the organization online and verifying the organization through give.org.

"Be cautious of appeals that don't identify the intended use of the funds," he said.

The city of Highland Park also is providing information about fundraising efforts and other events on the city's webpage. The Highland Park Community Foundation also has created a fund to help those affected by the shooting.