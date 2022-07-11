Two taken to hospital after SUV crashes into closed Palatine restaurant

An SUV plunged into the closed Mother Cluckers Kitchen in Palatine Sunday evening, sending the driver and a passenger to the hospital. No one was inside the building at the time. Courtesy of Antonino S. Vitale

Two people were hospitalized Sunday after an SUV crashed into the shuttered Mother Cluckers Kitchen in Palatine. Courtesy of Antonino S. Vitale

An SUV crashed into the shuttered Mother Cluckers Kitchen in Palatine Sunday evening, sending two people to the hospital for observation, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m., when a silver Chevrolet Suburban heading southeast on Northwest Highway left the roadway, police said. The SUV struck some landscaping and a box containing equipment, then plunged into the interior of the former restaurant at 220 N. Northwest Highway, according to police.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights as a precaution. Both are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

No one was in the building at the time

Palatine police said they could not immediately say why the vehicle left the road, and no estimate of building damage was available. Police said it is likely that a citation will be issued.