Two taken to hospital after SUV crashes into closed Palatine restaurant
An SUV crashed into the shuttered Mother Cluckers Kitchen in Palatine Sunday evening, sending two people to the hospital for observation, police said.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m., when a silver Chevrolet Suburban heading southeast on Northwest Highway left the roadway, police said. The SUV struck some landscaping and a box containing equipment, then plunged into the interior of the former restaurant at 220 N. Northwest Highway, according to police.
The driver and a passenger were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights as a precaution. Both are expected to make a full recovery, police said.
No one was in the building at the time
Palatine police said they could not immediately say why the vehicle left the road, and no estimate of building damage was available. Police said it is likely that a citation will be issued.