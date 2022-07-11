Two charged with attempted murder after Saturday shooting in Elgin

Elgin police have made a pair of arrests after a shooting that left two women injured early Saturday.

Police responded at 12:32 a.m. to a call on the 100 block of Tennyson Court on the city's east side, where they found two adult women with non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened earlier on the 300 block of Willard Avenue.

Polo Escamilla, 18, of the 600 block of Edgebrook Terrace in Elgin, was arrested and charged Monday with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The Cook County state's attorney's office also charged a 17-year-old female juvenile with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Escamilla appeared in a Cook County bond call on Monday afternoon, where the judge ordered him held without bail. The juvenile female was charged as an adult and ordered to be held without bail.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600.