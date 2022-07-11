Tennessee man killed in Gurnee crash Saturday identified

The 66-year-old man killed in a crash Saturday morning in Gurnee was identified by county authorities Monday as Robert Wiedmann of Crossville, Tennessee.

Wiedmann died from blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County coroner's office said Monday.

Authorities say Wiedmann was driving a 2013 Mazda CX5 east on Stearns School Road at 5:39 a.m. Saturday when the SUV was struck from behind by a 2017 Cadillac XTS driven by a 36-year-old North Chicago man.

Wiedmann was pronounced dead later that day at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. A 64-year-old woman riding in Wiedmann's vehicle also was taken to Condell with injuries officials said were not considered life-threatening.

The Cadillac driver suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Gurnee police.