Police: Arlington Heights husband, wife stabbed in domestic dispute

An Arlington Heights husband and wife each suffered serious stab wounds Monday morning during a domestic altercation inside their residence, police said.

Arlington Heights police and fire personnel responded to a home on the 1900 block of Charter Point Drive about 7 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, authorities said.

Both the husband and wife were taken to a Level I trauma center, police said. They were reported to be in fair to good condition and would be released from the hospital soon, according to police Cmdr. Petar Milutinovic.

Police said they are investigating the case as an aggravated domestic battery. No one else was involved, and there was no safety risk to the general public, police said.