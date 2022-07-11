Gurnee-area man charged with possessing child pornography

A Gurnee-area man faces three possession of child pornography charges stemming from allegations he had digital media devices in his home containing videos of children engaged in sexual acts with adults, authorities said Monday.

Anthony V. Cloe, 26, of the 16000 block of West Jonathan Lane in Warren Township, was arrested after Lake County sheriff's executed a search warrant at his home July 7 and found the digital devices, officials said.

The arrest follows an investigation launched in March, after sheriff's detectives received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child pornography was being downloaded at the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

A forensic examination was performed on the devices, and numerous videos were discovered, authorities said.

Cloe appeared in court July 8, when a judge set his bail at $250,000. He later paid the required $25,000 to go free while the case is pending. He's scheduled to return to court July 28.