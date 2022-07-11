Elk Grove summer concerts return Tuesday with additional safety measures

Elk Grove Village's annual summer concert series will kick off Tuesday with some added safety measures.

The Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series originally was scheduled to open July 4 with a concert featuring KC and The Sunshine Band, but the performance was canceled because of the mass shooting earlier that day in Highland Park.

Tuesday's concert featuring The Little River Band will proceed as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on the Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., with additional safety measures being implemented by the Elk Grove Village Police Department out of an abundance of caution.

"The tragedy that took place in Highland Park has, understandably, heightened concerns among residents and concertgoers about event safety," Mayor Craig Johnson said in an announcement on the village's website. "Our police department is prepared and has been addressing this matter on an ongoing basis for the last several years. Our officers will do everything they can to ensure all our events are as safe as they possibly can be."

Concertgoers should expect to see an increased visibility of uniformed officers and the deployment of additional security cameras around the event perimeter. Additionally, officers will be working to secure the event area earlier than previous events.

The village strongly advises residents to report any kind of suspicious activity to law enforcement, no matter how minor it may seem. Police would rather be informed about something that appears out of the ordinary than not be aware of it at all, officials said.