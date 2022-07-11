Art piece shifts focus after Highland Park shooting
Updated 7/11/2022 7:17 PM
Three weeks ago, Jacqueline von Edelberg was rallying for gun control in Highland Park's Sunset Woods Park with her art piece "Enough."
"Enough" consists of 30,000 strips of fabric to represent each child killed since the Sandy Hook massacre with messages of support from people around the country.
Last week, von Edelberg was back in the same park, this time attending memorials and vigils for the victims of the Highland Park July Fourth parade shooting. With her came a new version of the art piece that lets those affected by the shooting leave messages for themselves and others.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.