Art piece shifts focus after Highland Park shooting

Three weeks ago, Jacqueline von Edelberg was rallying for gun control in Highland Park's Sunset Woods Park with her art piece "Enough."

"Enough" consists of 30,000 strips of fabric to represent each child killed since the Sandy Hook massacre with messages of support from people around the country.

Last week, von Edelberg was back in the same park, this time attending memorials and vigils for the victims of the Highland Park July Fourth parade shooting. With her came a new version of the art piece that lets those affected by the shooting leave messages for themselves and others.

