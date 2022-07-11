A week after shooting, community gathers for moment of silence in Highland Park
Updated 7/11/2022 6:59 PM
More than 100 people stood inside Port Clinton Square in downtown Highland Park to hold a moment of silence Monday morning for those killed during the mass shooting just a week ago.
The silence began at 10:14 a.m. -- the moment when a gunman, perched on a rooftop, opened fire on people gathered to watch the annual Fourth of July parade. Seven people were killed, and at least three dozen injured.
Planned to last two minutes, it stretched to nearly 10.
