64-year old bicyclist dies after being struck by a vehicle Sunday

A bicyclist from Green Oaks who was hit by a vehicle in unincorporated Libertyville Sunday morning has died, authorities said Monday.

The 64-year-old woman was struck by an SUV at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Saint Mary's Road and Terre Drive. Authorities called to the area found the woman with serious injuries, according to Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and had been listed in critical condition. Covelli said in an update Monday afternoon said that the woman had died. An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lake County coroner's office.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, driven by an 81-year-old Libertyville man, was traveling south on Saint Marys Road, approaching Terre Drive, Covelli said.

The bicyclist crossed Saint Marys Road from the west side of Terre Drive and drove directly in the path of the southbound Toyota. The driver of the Toyota was unable to stop in time and struck the bicyclist, he added. The driver was not injured.

The sheriff's office's technical crash investigations unit is investigating.d