 

Naperville police seeking suspects in armed robbery of gas station

  • Naperville police say this is one of four suspects who robbed a gas station on Ogden Avenue at gunpoint Saturday night.

    Naperville police say this is one of four suspects who robbed a gas station on Ogden Avenue at gunpoint Saturday night. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

    Naperville police say this is one of four suspects who robbed a gas station on Ogden Avenue at gunpoint Saturday night. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

    Naperville police say this is one of four suspects who robbed a gas station on Ogden Avenue at gunpoint Saturday night. Courtesy of Naperville Police Department

 
Updated 7/10/2022 11:36 AM

Naperville police are looking for four suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station Saturday night.

Police said officers were called at about 9:28 p.m. Saturday to a report of a robbery at a business in the 0-100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

 

A preliminary investigation indicated that three masked men armed with handguns robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products, before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan driven by a fourth suspect.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The suspects who entered the business were described as:

• A man in his early 20s, with a stocky build, wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark mask, light pants and gray gloves

• A man in his early 20s, with a thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light colored mask, dark pants and gray gloves

• A man in his early 20s, with a thin build, last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark mask and gray gloves.

The police do not have a description of the getaway driver.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for investigations.

