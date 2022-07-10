Man injured in shooting outside bar in East Dundee

A man was shot outside a bar in East Dundee after a physical fight escalated, authorities said.

Two people were fighting in Carol's Corner, 5 E. Main St., around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other at least twice outside the bar, according to East Dundee Police Department Chief James R. Kruger.

The shooter fled the area while police were tending to the person who was shot, Kruger said. Police suspect the shooter is a 32-year-old man with addresses in Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Elgin and Carpentersville, among others.

The victim, a 33-year-old from Loves Park, was taken to the hospital with injuries to his upper chest and shoulder and he's now in stable condition, Kruger said.

Police are reviewing video surveillance from the area and continuing to investigate the incident, Kruger said. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the East Dundee Police Department at (847) 426-2822.