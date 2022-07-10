Man injured in shooting inside bar in East Dundee

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify where the shooting occurred.

A man was shot inside a bar in East Dundee after a physical fight escalated, authorities said.

Two people were fighting in Carol's Corner, 5 E. Main St., around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other at least twice inside the bar, according to East Dundee Police Department Chief James R. Kruger.

Officers patrolling the area near the bar discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police had not yet received a call about the shooting when they discovered the victim.

The suspect immediately fled the area when police arrived.

Police suspect the shooter is a 32-year-old man with addresses in Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Elgin and Carpentersville, among others.

The victim, a 33-year-old from Loves Park, was taken to the hospital with injuries to his upper chest and shoulder and he's now in stable condition, Kruger said.

Police believe the victim and shooter were casual acquaintances from the bar.

Police are reviewing video surveillance from the area and continuing to investigate the incident, Kruger said. The Kane County Major Crimes Taskforce assisted with evidence collection and witness statements.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the East Dundee Police Department at (847) 428-4034.