Foundation sets up July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund

The Highland Park Community Foundation has launched a July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund to assist individuals and families who were impacted. The fund will provide contributions that will go directly to help decedents' families and survivors of the shooting, as well as the organizations and nonprofits that support their needs.

"All of us at the foundation want to express our sorrow and grief for the tragedy that happened at our community's annual 4th of July parade," said Betsy Brint, chairman, Highland Park Community Foundation. "For the past 30 years our mission has been to invest in and support the members of our community and address unmet needs of the community. Together we stand with our community to provide support during this critical time."

On July 6, the City of Highland Park and Mayor Nancy Rotering issued an email message to the Highland Park community providing a direct link to the July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund donation form.

The foundation is a fiduciary and partner of the City of Highland Park. Within the email message, Mayor Rotering urged all residents to be aware of online and email solicitations for donations, as they may not be legitimate.

"We hope everyone will help get the word out about our efforts to help the victims and survivors of this senseless shooting," Brint added. "The HPCF is a trusted fiduciary and offers donors a safe way to help those in need."

To donate to the HPCF Response Fund, visit www.hpcfil.org. Or directly access the donation page: www.hpcfil.org/july-4th-highland-park-shooting-response-fund/ or send a check payable to the Highland Park Community Foundation, P.O. Box 398, Highland Park IL 60035.

"We urge everyone to give as generously as possible to help the victims and survivors of Monday's tragic event," said Terri Olian, executive director, Highland Park Community Foundation. "Highland Park is a community in which neighbors help neighbors and lift each other up. The early support from local residents and businesses as well as people and corporations outside of Highland Park has been heartwarming. Together, we will get through this and, hopefully, emerge stronger on the other side."

For more information, contact Terri Olian, executive director, at terri@hpcfil.org or (847) 433-4100.