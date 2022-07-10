Elgin police investigating shooting that injured two

Elgin police are investigating a shooting that left two injured early Saturday east of the city's downtown.

According to police, officers called at 12:32 a.m. to the 100 block of Tennyson Court located two adults with nonlife-threatening injuries. Those injuries occurred in an earlier shooting in the 300 block of Willard Avenue, according to police.

Evidence of gunfire was located on Willard, police said.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division are investigating the case, and updates will be provided as they become available, police said.

The shooting occurred a day after a resident of the 100 block of Tennyson Court who had been away for about a week came to police station to report their property was damaged by gunfire. There were no calls of shots fired in that area during the time frame given, police said, but officers confirmed damage had been caused by gunfire.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.