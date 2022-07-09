Tennessee man killed in two-vehicle crash in Gurnee early Saturday

A 66-year-old Tennessee man was killed early Saturday morning in Gurnee when the vehicle he was driving was struck from behind by another car, police said.

According to a Gurnee Police Department news release, at 5:39 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Stearns School and Dilleys roads for a vehicle crash with injuries.

Both cars involved -- a 2017 Cadillac XTS and a 2013 Mazda CX5 -- had extensive damage, reports showed.

The initial investigation showed the occupants of the Mazda -- the driver, a 66-year-old man, and front-seat passenger, a 64-year-old woman, both from Crossville, Tennessee -- were traveling eastbound on Stearns School Road when their vehicle was struck from behind by the Cadillac, driven by a 36-year-old North Chicago man.

The driver of the Mazda was transported to Advocate Condell Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the news release. The passenger of the Mazda suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The Cadillac driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team assisted with the investigation, police said. The intersection was closed for approximately four hours. An autopsy will be scheduled with the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police.