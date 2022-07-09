 

Highland Park, Highwood parishioners offer prayers for victims of July 4 tragedy

  • Altar server Declan McDonough, left, and Rev. Hernan Cuevas on Saturday led parishioners from Immaculate Conception and St. James churches to a memorial in downtown Highland Park several blocks from where the July 4 shootings occurred.

      Altar server Declan McDonough, left, and Rev. Hernan Cuevas on Saturday led parishioners from Immaculate Conception and St. James churches to a memorial in downtown Highland Park several blocks from where the July 4 shootings occurred. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the united parish of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Church on Saturday prayed the Rosary at the site of a memorial to victims of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park.

      Members of the united parish of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Church on Saturday prayed the Rosary at the site of a memorial to victims of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Camille Rubin of Highland Park leads the praying of the Rosary as a group of more than 100 people from the combined parish of Immaculate Conception and St. James gathered Saturday at a downtown Highland Park memorial set up near the site of the July 4 shooting.

      Camille Rubin of Highland Park leads the praying of the Rosary as a group of more than 100 people from the combined parish of Immaculate Conception and St. James gathered Saturday at a downtown Highland Park memorial set up near the site of the July 4 shooting. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Parishioners proceeded Saturday from Highland Park's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to a downtown memorial honoring the victims of the July 4 shooting.

      Parishioners proceeded Saturday from Highland Park's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to a downtown memorial honoring the victims of the July 4 shooting. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A positive message has been placed in a window of a downtown Highland Park business near the site of the July 4 shooting.

      A positive message has been placed in a window of a downtown Highland Park business near the site of the July 4 shooting. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 7/9/2022 5:28 PM

To those who wonder where God was during the tragedy that unfolded in downtown Highland Park last week when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire on Independence Day paradegoers, the Rev. Hernan Cuevas has an answer.

"I tell them God is present in each one of us," said Cuevas.

 

Cuevas, the newly installed priest of the united parish of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Highland Park and St. James Catholic Church in Highwood, on Saturday led about 100 parishioners from both churches on a procession from Immaculate Conception to the site of a growing memorial to the victims, a block or so from where the shootings occurred.

There, before flower-draped photographs of the seven victims -- Kevin and Irina McCarthy, Katherine Goldstein, Stephen Straus, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and Eduardo Uvaldo -- Cuevas, his parishioners and the passersby they collected en route prayed the rosary.

Afterward, Cuevas -- who took over the combined parish on July 1 -- reflected on God's presence during heartbreaking times. God is present in the support and comfort people offered survivors and victims' families, said Cuevas. He is present in the food and monetary donations people made.

"God is in us," said the priest. "He is present during these painful moments."

With a statue of Our Lady of Fatima in his arms, Cuevas led the procession, which began a little after 10 a.m. Walking beside him was altar server Declan McDonough, carrying the cross. Congregants followed. Many carried rosaries. Others clutched flowers and American flags. Several people sang.

As the group passed the French Bakery and Cafe, patrons dining outside fell silent. Several followed parishioners to their destination.

Camille Rubin, a member of Immaculate Conception, says she turns to prayer for help and guidance during times like these.

"It's been a rough week for our community," said Rubin, who has resided in Highland Park for 35 years. "Prayer helps."

Diana Guerrero, 36, of Highwood, finds comfort with members of her church community.

"It's really important during the tragic times and the happy times that we come together," said Guerrero, a St. James member who was accompanied by her daughter Dayana Guerrero, 9, and her sister Norma Guerrero, 35. The grief is especially acute for the sisters, who recently lost their mother.

Immaculate Conception member and Highland Park native Clara Tortorici expressed gratitude to Cuevas for organizing the event.

"I absolutely found comfort," she said.

