Highland Park, Highwood parishioners offer prayers for victims of July 4 tragedy

To those who wonder where God was during the tragedy that unfolded in downtown Highland Park last week when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire on Independence Day paradegoers, the Rev. Hernan Cuevas has an answer.

"I tell them God is present in each one of us," said Cuevas.

Cuevas, the newly installed priest of the united parish of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Highland Park and St. James Catholic Church in Highwood, on Saturday led about 100 parishioners from both churches on a procession from Immaculate Conception to the site of a growing memorial to the victims, a block or so from where the shootings occurred.

There, before flower-draped photographs of the seven victims -- Kevin and Irina McCarthy, Katherine Goldstein, Stephen Straus, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and Eduardo Uvaldo -- Cuevas, his parishioners and the passersby they collected en route prayed the rosary.

Afterward, Cuevas -- who took over the combined parish on July 1 -- reflected on God's presence during heartbreaking times. God is present in the support and comfort people offered survivors and victims' families, said Cuevas. He is present in the food and monetary donations people made.

"God is in us," said the priest. "He is present during these painful moments."

With a statue of Our Lady of Fatima in his arms, Cuevas led the procession, which began a little after 10 a.m. Walking beside him was altar server Declan McDonough, carrying the cross. Congregants followed. Many carried rosaries. Others clutched flowers and American flags. Several people sang.

As the group passed the French Bakery and Cafe, patrons dining outside fell silent. Several followed parishioners to their destination.

Camille Rubin, a member of Immaculate Conception, says she turns to prayer for help and guidance during times like these.

"It's been a rough week for our community," said Rubin, who has resided in Highland Park for 35 years. "Prayer helps."

Diana Guerrero, 36, of Highwood, finds comfort with members of her church community.

"It's really important during the tragic times and the happy times that we come together," said Guerrero, a St. James member who was accompanied by her daughter Dayana Guerrero, 9, and her sister Norma Guerrero, 35. The grief is especially acute for the sisters, who recently lost their mother.

Immaculate Conception member and Highland Park native Clara Tortorici expressed gratitude to Cuevas for organizing the event.

"I absolutely found comfort," she said.