Best kisser? Pets meet to compete at Batavia's Windmill City Festival
Updated 7/9/2022 5:53 PM
The pet competition was a highlight of Batavia's Windmill City Festival on Saturday.
Participants could enter their furry -- and not-so-furry -- friends in five categories: Best Kisser, Best Trick, Highest Jump, Best Costume and Most Unusual.
The festival opened Friday and continues from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave. It includes live music, food, drinks, a carnival along Houston Street, a golf competition, family yard games and more.
Sunday's highlights include a community bike wash at 1 p.m., a Diaper Derby at 3 p.m. and Back Country Roads playing at 4 p.m. The Depot Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For a complete schedule, see windmillcityfest.org.
