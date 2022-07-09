 

Best kisser? Pets meet to compete at Batavia's Windmill City Festival

  • Four-year-old Dominick Bergantino of Aurora gets a big lick from his dog during the best pet kiss competition at the Windmill City Festival in Batavia. Dominick's mom, Nicole Bergantino, helped orchestrate the kiss.

  • Chonk, a bearded dragon, gets a ride on Diesel the turtle during the pet competition at the Windmill City Festival Saturday in Batavia.

  • Chonk, a bearded dragon, gets a ride on Diesel the turtle during the pet competition as Deb Krohn of Grayslake, also known as The Frog Lady, competes in the pet competition at the Windmill City Festival Saturday in Batavia.

  • A dog named "Harry Pawter" gets a ride in his spaceship during the Windmill City Festival pet competition Saturday in Batavia.

  • Stefanie Schuda of St. Charles gets a kiss from her ferret Mo during the pet competition at the Windmill City Festival Saturday in Batavia. You can follow the adventures of Mo on Instagram: @mo_the_ferret

  • Young Windmill City Festival attendees ride the Dragon Wagon Saturday in Batavia.

  • At left, Rob Foley and his daughter Phoenix, 3, both of Batavia, ride the fun slide with family friends Lukane Allen, 7, center, and Nilo Allen, 5, both of Tilton, Illinois, during the Windmill City Festival in Batavia. The festival continues Sunday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 7/9/2022 5:53 PM

The pet competition was a highlight of Batavia's Windmill City Festival on Saturday.

Participants could enter their furry -- and not-so-furry -- friends in five categories: Best Kisser, Best Trick, Highest Jump, Best Costume and Most Unusual.

 

The festival opened Friday and continues from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the Peg Bond Center and Batavia Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave. It includes live music, food, drinks, a carnival along Houston Street, a golf competition, family yard games and more.

Sunday's highlights include a community bike wash at 1 p.m., a Diaper Derby at 3 p.m. and Back Country Roads playing at 4 p.m. The Depot Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a complete schedule, see windmillcityfest.org.

