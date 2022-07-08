Gunfire causes property damage in Elgin
Updated 7/8/2022 7:08 PM
An Elgin resident who had been out of town for about a week returned Friday to find property damage from gunfire on 100 block of Tennyson Court.
In a social media post, police said there had been no calls about shots fired in the area.
If you have any information about the case, call or text Elgin police at (847) 289-2600.
