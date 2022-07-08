Family mourns beloved father and grandfather who was killed in Highland Park parade

The body of Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza arrives for a funeral service Friday at Iglesia Emanuel Church in Waukegan. Toledo-Zaragoza was killed Monday in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Associated Press

A man carrying flowers is greeted at services for Highland Park parade shooting victim Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, pictured on attendees' T-shirts, Friday at Iglesia Emanuel Church in Waukegan. Associated Press

Highland Park, Ill., Mayor Nancy Rotering departs a viewing and funeral service Friday for Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza at the Iglesia Emanuel Church in Waukegan. Associated Press

Yesenia Hernandez, center, granddaughter to Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, who was killed during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, is comforted outside Iglesia Emanuel Church in Waukegan during services Friday. Associated Press

Submitted photoNicolas Toledo-Zaragoza was killed in the shooting Monday in Highland Park, family members said.

Yesenia Hernandez, second from left, granddaughter to Highland Park parade shooting victim Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, and others cry outside Iglesia Emanuel Church during services Friday in Waukegan. Associated Press

During a private family viewing preceding the funeral Friday for Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Waukegan, attendees wore T-shirts with a cross and an image of the 78-year-old grinning, wearing a brimmed hat and suit.

In Spanish, the shirts read, "In memory of Nicolas Toledo," and included words from Psalms 23:1 -- "The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not be in want."

A granddaughter left Iglesia Emanuel Church in Waukegan in tears. Family members encircled Yesenia Hernandez outside the Waukegan church, trying to comfort her.

Outside the church entryway, adorned with white and blue balloons, Toledo-Zaragoza's sons, Alejo and Angel, spoke briefly about how they will miss their father's love.

Toledo-Zaragoza had spent most of his life in Morelos, Mexico, and had come to Illinois to visit his family about two months ago. The family wanted him to stay permanently because of injuries he had suffered after being hit by a car a couple of years ago in Highland Park, another granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times. Her grandfather was in his late 70s and he had eight children, most in the United States and others in Mexico, Xochil Toledo said.

He liked to color, enjoyed fishing and liked to take walks around Highland Park, Toledo said.

He reluctantly attended Highland Park's July 4 parade with his family, then was shot when the gunman opened fire. He was killed at the scene.

Toledo said her grandfather "saved all of our lives" by taking that bullet. Her father and boyfriend were wounded by separate gunshots.

"He was a sweet, caring grandfather," Toledo told the Sun-Times. "He wanted only the best for his kids and grandchildren."

Also laid to rest Friday were 63-year-old Jacki Sundheim of Highland Park and 88-year-old Stephen Straus. The three were the first to be laid to rest among Monday's seven fatalities.

Services for 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, also a native of Mexico, are scheduled for Saturday. The family of 64-year-old Katherine "Katie" Goldstein said her services will be private.

Funeral details for the remaining two victims, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, have not been made public.