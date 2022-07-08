Des Plaines man killed in I-294 crash near Alsip

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified a 26-year-old Des Plaines man as the driver of a tractor-trailer killed Thursday morning in a crash with another tractor-trailer on Interstate 294 near Alsip.

Iliyan Shopski was the driver of one the two tractor-trailers involved in the crash that happened just before 9:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-294, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said one tractor-trailer was disabled on the right shoulder of the road when it was struck from behind by a second tractor-trailer that careened across the interstate and struck a concrete median barrier.

State police officials did not say which vehicle Shopski was driving.

Shopski was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was also transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There was no word of any citations issued.