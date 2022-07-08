Blood donors roll up sleeves in Stevenson gym in response to Highland Park shooting

Stevenson High School teamed up with Vitalant to host a blood drive Friday in response to the mass shooting during Highland Park's Independence Day parade.

Usually filled with student-athletes and screaming fans, the Lincolnshire gymnasium instead was filled with people wanting to help.

After hearing that the drive was in response to the Highland Park shooting, Stacy Shuv of Buffalo Grove, who is also part of the support staff at Stevenson, decided she wanted to donate blood.

"I wanted to help in any way that I could," Shuv said.

Abra Chusid of Skokie, who is a drama teacher at Stevenson, was also there to donate blood. "It's more important than ever," Chusid said.