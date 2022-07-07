Uber driver from Hoffman Estates grappling with identity theft after robbery

In addition to suffering the emotional trauma of an armed robbery, an Uber driver from Hoffman Estates also is grappling with identity theft.

Moazzam Qureshi was robbed at gunpoint about 11:30 p.m. June 30 while dropping off three riders on 1300 block of South Drexel Avenue in Chicago,

One of the male riders, who was picked up near East 57th Street and South Calumet Avenue, brandished a handgun and demanded Qureshi's personal property and phone password, the Chicago Police Department.

Afterward, Qureshi said, the thief deleted his emails and changed personal information on his apps. The thief even has ordered food multiple times through Qureshi's DoorDash account.

"This has been a traumatizing experience for me as a human, as an American and as an Uber driver," said Qureshi, who wasn't physically hurt during the robbery.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation, Chicago police said.