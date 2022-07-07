Palatine men charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

Two Palatine men face attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing last week in Buffalo Grove, police announced Thursday.

Ryan Bruce, 33, of the 1900 block of Cambridge Court, and Ryan Neises, 20, of the 1500 block of Norway Lane, appeared in Cook County court on the charges Wednesday and were ordered held in custody without bond.

According to police, officers called to the 600 block of Trace Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. June 28 found a stabbing victim bleeding from lacerations to the arm and a puncture wound to the back. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery and is recovering, police said.

Police said further investigation revealed the victim had a previous altercation with one of the suspects. The suspects spotted the victim near a fast-food restaurant June 28 and followed him home, where the attack occurred, police allege.

Bruce and Neises were taken into custody by July 3 with assistance from Palatine police, authorities said. Both are scheduled to return to court July 29 and the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.