Lake County property transfers for June 1-6, 2022

Antioch

$464,500; 1789 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 3, 2022, by NVR Inc to Christopher Hofius Krampe

$385,000; 651 Wood Creek Drive, Antioch; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Robert J Flathau to Jared Summers

$304,000; 270 Pine Hill Court, Antioch; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Gary T De Re Jr to Kimberly E Blue

$297,000; 1066 Walker Court, Antioch; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Juan Martinez to Kayla Knauss

$225,000; 42413 N Park Ln W, Antioch; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Georgiana Sili to Antonio A Alanis

Beach Park

$525,000; 11989 W 29th St., Beach Park; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Marcos Garibay to Victor Tordell Overton

$270,000; 38309 Monarch Lane, Beach Park; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Michael Repasky to Jerold Bruce Berymon

$270,000; 37685 N North Ave., Beach Park; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Jose A Irizarry to Adrian Sandoval Perez

Deerfield

$665,000; 103 Mulberry East Road, Deerfield; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Alan M Ellenby to Travis Heath

$650,000; 641 Lombardy Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 6, 2022, by 641 Lombardy LLC to Stephanie B Goodman

$551,000; 97 Larkdale East Road, Deerfield; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Scott Smith to Jeffrey Paul Donahue

$549,000; 378 Milford Road, Deerfield; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Steven Kanner to Mindee L Zis

$405,000; 1041 Forest Ave., Deerfield; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Pramod Bommaraju to Fatholah Nikamalfard

$388,000; 442 Skylark Ln Unit 2, Deerfield; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Srikanth Lankapalli to Praveen Kumar Guduri

$345,000; 403 Catbird Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Papireddy Poreddy to Venkat Anant Yallapragada

$301,500; 605 Pheasant Lane, Deerfield; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Gabriela Khalfin to Leonid Kogan

Fox Lake

$360,000; 15 Atwater Parkway, Fox Lake; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Christine Banach to Jeffrey D Tomcsik

$343,000; 513 Deer Run, Fox Lake; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Mary Falkanger to Peter Lusk

$327,000; 8314 Evergreen Court, Fox Lake; Sold on June 6, 2022, by David G Fabry to Dawid K Partynski

Grayslake

$340,000; 304 Rock Hall Circle, Grayslake; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Brandon Davidson to Mitchell Lee Lambert

$315,000; 1424 Cheriton Circle, Grayslake; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Edmond L Helmkamp to Kyle Griffin

$290,000; 33699 N Greentree Road, Grayslake; Sold on June 6, 2022, by William N Salinas to Daniel R Corcoran

$220,000; 132 Station Park Circle, Grayslake; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Karen Ann Enzenbacher to Samantha L Daniels

Gurnee

$635,000; 5540 Chancery Road, Gurnee; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Justin Ricker to John C Olson

$462,500; 33927 N Summerfields Drive, Gurnee; Sold on June 3, 2022, by R Scott Botten to Iris T Nunag

$215,000; 1391 Sherwood Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Matthew J Trujillo to Michelle N Moreno

$190,000; 4425 Kensington Court, Gurnee; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Erich Held to Denise P Goolsby

$171,000; 1470 Birchwood Lane, Gurnee; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Frank C Schneider to Lisa Draper

Hainesville

$260,000; 542 N Emerson Lane, Hainesville; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Michael Lunt to Jarret Brutlag

$217,000; 104 E Aspen Circle, Hainesville; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Brett M Whita to Renzo Aguilar

Hawthorn Woods

$748,000; 110 Roman Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Quentin 37 LLC to Jonathan Marsh

$720,000; 4 E Prairie Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Jeffrey Stroble to Ravi Byrappa

$508,000; 18 Commons Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on June 3, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas to Rebecca B Alexopoulos

Highland Park

$600,000; 682 Hill St., Highland Park; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Bartosz Tchorzewski to Lynn M Evans

$495,000; 325 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Donald Singer to Andrew D Countryman

$429,500; 242 Leonard Wood S Unit 211, Highland Park; Sold on June 6, 2022, by James M Cummings to Carolyn A Bailey

$265,000; 2026 Saint Johns Ave Unit 101, Highland Park; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Ilona Kile to Amy Beth Lieberstein

$175,000; 2086 Saint Johns Ave Unit 307, Highland Park; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Donna Niemira to Tom Fourkas

Ingleside

$412,500; 34960 N Catherine St., Ingleside; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Constantine Stefanesou to Cathryn Augustine

Lake Bluff

$450,000; 707 W Woodland Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 1, 2022, by James S Phelps to Tanya Taylor

$180,000; 525 W Washington Ave Unit 5, Lake Bluff; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Tiffany Reyes to Somphatay Xayasanh

Lake Forest

$750,000; 592 Wharton Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Threshold Residential Properties to Joanna Malcom

$587,500; 1990 S Ridge Road, Lake Forest; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Colleen Coughlin to Wsh Properties LLC

$550,000; 111 Niles Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Thomas J Tropp Jr to Nicholas Cioromski

$539,000; 264 Mills Court, Lake Forest; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Herbert J Litchfield Jr to Matthew D Hartigan Jr

Lake Villa

$570,000; 801 Grace Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on June 1, 2022, by James P Holcomb to Allen Joshua Vasquez

$446,000; 30 Lake Vista Court, Lake Villa; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Stuart Kim

$310,000; 204 Mckinley Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Floyd W Vance to Eric Henely

$257,000; 25310 W Lehmann Blvd., Lake Villa; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Diane L Wolter to Susan Durlak

$180,000; 37071 N Capillo Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Patricia Biggs to Christopher Biggs

$170,500; 23754 W Washington Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Talbot Renovations LLC

Lake Zurich

$676,000; 80 North Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 6, 2022, by David M Moslander to Anthony Salerno

$425,000; 21306 W Starry Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Alexander Levkovitch to Matthew W Cinquegrani

$411,500; 23803 N Forest Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Dominick Tufano to Edward W Mcgarrigle

$391,500; 142 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on June 2, 2022, by NVR Inc to Xiang Chen

Lakemoor

$412,500; 28077 W Cape Cod Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on June 1, 2022, by NVR Inc to Sixto J Soto

Libertyville

$626,000; 850 Liberty Bell Lane, Libertyville; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Miles A Hanbury to Matthew A Feinstein

$535,000; 212 Red Top Drive, Libertyville; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Colin T Dick to Jacques Mare

$440,000; 203 1st St., Libertyville; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Joe N Tucci to Stacey Elowson

$320,000; 704 Ascot Ct Unit 704, Libertyville; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Inga Glod to Kenneth C Van Ommering

$320,000; 1320 Valley Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Sqy Enterprises to Keith Knighton

$267,000; 17074 W Cunningham Court, Libertyville; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Michele Wozniak to Aurelia M Milam

$165,000; 1501 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 6A, Libertyville; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Hanadi B Eltahir to John Dornik

Lincolnshire

$740,000; 73 Lincolnshire Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Carlos Albert Orihuela to Barbara Algarin

$630,000; 402 Highcroft Way, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Manoj Kumar Nanu to Aaron T Place

$593,000; 8 Regent Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Max Wang to Richard Saldana

$431,000; 24 Wimbledon Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Steven R Zefting to Gaurav Raj

Lindenhurst

$500,000; 824 Wedgewood Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Jon Parkman to Marie E Rose

$405,000; 689 Federal Parkway, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Molly Kopacz to Stephen D Buck

$319,000; 2866 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Rosemarie Karst

$301,500; 494 Country Place, Lindenhurst; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Leslie W Niemi to Anandhakumar Muniyandi

Mundelein

$430,000; 1021 Wrens Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Claude Constantinescu to Young Hwan Kim

$416,000; 1111 Franklin St., Mundelein; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Sophia Furczon to Malgorzata J Korde Wodnicki

$320,000; 916 Granville Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Massoud Faghihi to Chad Kreinus

$175,000; 157 N Fairlawn Ave., Mundelein; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Fredy Lopez Ortega to Victor H Tiscareno Castillo

$173,000; 409 Shady Lane, Mundelein; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Martin Zavala to Eduardo Zuniga Polomar

$140,000; 1233 Ballantrae Pl Unit C, Mundelein; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Andrew W Jones to Yuriy Kush

$93,000; 655 Deepwoods Dr Unit 1D, Mundelein; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to E Noel Ltd

North Chicago

$173,500; 1106 14th St., North Chicago; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Brian Lita to Irving Duwayne Calvert

$120,000; 817 11th St., North Chicago; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 1 LLC to Luis Estela

$70,000; 1746 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Red Pine Properties LLC to Elham Jafarzadeh

$58,000; 1922 Lewis Ave., North Chicago; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Rafiq Khan to Ma Del Rocio Huitron

Round Lake

$205,000; 572 S Essington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Linda Wilson to Diane Marie Ford

$130,000; 257 W Treehouse Lane, Round Lake; Sold on June 1, 2022, by South Shore Home Transformation to David Sanchez

$125,500; 1428 S Abington Lane, Round Lake; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Juan Gutierrez

$125,000; 35184 N Fairfield Road, Round Lake; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Juliana Rico to Sergio Vazquez

$120,000; 409 W Park Ave., Round Lake; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Christopher L Piret to Karen June Tacke

Round Lake Beach

$307,500; 2207 N Harvest Hill Place, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Syed Hashmi to Jessy David De Leon Gonzales

$261,500; 2295 N Salem Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 6, 2022, by David Carrington to Erik Taylor Lundeen

$215,000; 2181 N Sedgefield Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Eric M Wacker to Morgan Fields

$84,000; 2311 N Silver Oaks Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Alberto Alcala

Round Lake Heights

$224,500; 704 N Cedarwood Circle, Round Lake Heights; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Scott Adleman to Alejandro Galan Guerra

Round Lake Park

$190,000; 315 E Willow Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Lisa L Jensen to Jonathan J Gatica

Spring Grove

$277,000; 28031 W Belden Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Brookwood Capital LLC to Justin Alfred Mielcarz

Third Lake

$305,000; 200 Seafarer Drive, Third Lake; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Ted Banick to Corey Roberts

Vernon Hills

$465,000; 343 Camden Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Renuka V Nathan to Andrew J Kraus

$460,000; 114 Appian Way, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Milen Ivanoff to Christopher Noel Manhart

$410,000; 1271 Christine Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Venugopal C Nair to Rona Brandwein

$266,500; 1839 Royal Birkdale Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Howard Kogen to Malla Reddy Bokka

$249,000; 820 Waterview Cir Unit 3, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Evgeny V Pisklenov to Ilshat Gaimakov

$235,000; 12 Wildwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 1, 2022, by John Hyun to Edward Sejzer

$225,000; 464 Tyler Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Prateek Sangal to Dulat Bainazarov

$210,000; 386 Birchwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Mcdonnell Family LP to Yehor Kovtunenko

$155,000; 250 E Court Of Shorewood Unit 4, Vernon Hills; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Ilshat Gaimakov to Prasanna Gopal Bangalore Raghupathy

Volo

$255,000; 704 Harp Ave., Volo; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Don W Smith to Heather M Riley

$210,000; 214 Terra Firma Lane, Volo; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Julissa Arias to Vanessa Velazquez

$183,000; 110 Terra Firma Lane, Volo; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Jason L Bishop to Vanessa Lostumbo

Wadsworth

$445,000; 14250 W Oak Knoll Road, Wadsworth; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Raymond Zamora to Gregory A Derman

$330,000; 39245 N Winchester Road, Wadsworth; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Solweig M Kerstein to Kevin R Kendzierski

$213,000; 3021 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Robert Worthington to David Gaston

$190,000; 2645 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Brian Cavanaugh to Betsy Ivonne Quijada

$185,000; 2920 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Samuel R Bauer to Karlapaulina Ortiz

Wauconda

$480,000; 757 Appaloosa Trail, Wauconda; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Dave S Bernat to Neil O Skjoldal

$405,000; 2855 Fieldbrook Ave., Wauconda; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Michael S Messel to Matthew Langford

$280,000; 2125 Braeburn Dr Unit A, Wauconda; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Jeffery R Grampovnik to Ronald H Grampovnik

$245,000; 900 Woodland Road, Wauconda; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Sean P Flanagan to Christopher A Verduzco

$240,000; 775 Larkdale Row, Wauconda; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Jeffrey Doud to Austin Lenz

Waukegan

$300,000; 3268 Hampshire Lane, Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Jacob R Novak to Jeremy Nush

$189,000; 723 W Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Wendy A Miranda to Ernest Russell

$186,000; 2735 Pawnee Road, Waukegan; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Kevin Crowley to Lana N Engle

$178,000; 2801 N Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Theodore E Squires to Lucia Vazquez Cordada

$130,000; 1705 Richard E Bush Court, Waukegan; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Jose Armando Ochoa to Norma Rivera

$94,000; 3370 W Brooke Ave Unit 303, Waukegan; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Dimitar M Mihailov to Dave Paulson

Zion

$265,000; 2513 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Kate Hernandez to Robert D Moore Jr

$207,000; 2703 21st St., Zion; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Jeshua Z Banks to Damien Leslie

$150,000; 3214 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Helene K Chung to Loretta Robinson

