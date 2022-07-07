Kane County property transfers for May 16 to June 7, 2022

Aurora

$750,000; 2417 Wentworth Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Robert A Servos to Moses Chinnam

$500,000; 1357 Natalie Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Valerie G Cassano to Aleen Mohammed

$483,000; 1378 Roxbury Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Vijay Kumar Balmoori to Sumanth Chilukuri

$459,000; 4076 Thatcher Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Harikumar Karpagam to Gopikrishna Sirvisetty

$420,000; 2928 Arbor Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by John Jonak to Holland Hames

$410,000; 860 Teasel Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Jeffrey M Meurer

$395,000; 836 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alida D Costa

$375,000; 510 Chester Ct W, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2022, by HPA US1 LLC to David Vela

$332,500; 1678 Walnut Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Christine Talaga to Daniyal Ibrar

$305,000; 979 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Kannan T Konda to Mathur Ramaswamy Sriram

$300,000; 4133 Blackstone Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Praveen Kumar to Rajendra Adhikari

$288,000; 725 Kingsway Court, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Javier Gonzalez Jr to Ricardo Benavides

$288,000; 1025 Scarlet Oak Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Darren L Busse to Adrian Flores

$285,000; 2780 Borkshire Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Bethany L Lemke to Wenwen Song

$260,000; 2458 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Milind A Dighe to Ashish Kashyap

$260,000; 212 Ingleside Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Timothy Miller to Joseph F Duffield

$260,000; 14 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Bridget Bois to Jennifer L Stallings

$258,000; 578 Declaration Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Wen Ming Louh to Rachel Ralston

$257,500; 506 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by HPI Investments LLC Series 6 to Nancy Y Santos Gallegos

$257,000; 1216 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Jorge Davalos to Efrain D Antonio

$251,000; 383 Jamestown Court, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Timothy J Busse to Rachel Hadraba

$250,000; 1008 Peterson Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Syed Javed to Julian Mijares

$240,000; 819 S 4th St., Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Amanda S Kobal to Monica Marungo

$240,000; 316 Howell Place, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Delfino Cruz to Rogelio Gonzalez Trinidad

$235,000; 705 Calico Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Jorge J Mejia to Matthew Mckay

$225,000; 2455 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Farhan Baig to Aisha Mahmood

$220,000; 304 Driftwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Michael D Henriksen to Cameron P Riegling

$210,000; 1427 5th Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Ismael Quintana to Nancy E Bencomo Espinoza

$206,000; 332 Park Ridge Ln Unit E, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Rincon Campo Allegre LLC to Muhammad M Habib

$205,000; 873 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Christopher T Lewis to Mohammadullah Harooni

$204,000; 505 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Samuel Solis to Juventino Martinez

$197,000; 321 Park Ridge Ln Unit H, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Manikyalarao Katta to Sobir N Jumaev

$195,000; 3425 Fox Hill Road, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Denise Pitts to Dirk Shepherd

$178,000; 39 N Loucks St., Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Lucia Ochoa to Yair Galvan Olguin

$172,000; 418 5th St., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Future Savings LLC to Cynthia Ramirez

$170,000; 1128 Ridgeway Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Michael Ortiz to Carla Marcial

$156,000; 1391 S Glen Cir Unit D, Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Gustavo A Rodriguez to Thomas J Ryktarczyk

$105,000; 1050 N Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Tanesha Walker to Christopher Girard

Batavia

$476,000; 561 Cypress Ave., Batavia; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Paul R Johnson to Brook Joyce

$400,000; 1125 Woodland Hills Road, Batavia; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Heather C Mahler to Joel Scata

$310,000; 318 Wolcott Lane, Batavia; Sold on May 26, 2022, by N Jill Thompson to Dale Grischow

$305,000; 503 Mckee St., Batavia; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Laura A Raap to Amy Reece

$142,000; 436 E Wilson St., Batavia; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Dustin C Thompson Jr to Alesia A Savegnago

Big Rock

$290,000; 46W618 Granart Road, Big Rock; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Jordan Mrowczynski to Larry Langston

Carpentersville

$512,000; 1030 Rosewood Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Vigneshwar R Kosgi to Rajneesh Mishra

$435,000; 3002 Sunbury Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Latrell A Smith to Piotr Cwanek

$433,000; 5106 Hawkwood Court, Carpentersville; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Hirenkumar Khambhati to Puranchandra Khambhati

$417,000; 7046 Westwood Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Marta Tsiurka to Nazariy Zhyvchyn

$249,000; 106 Indian Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Home Equity Severs Ltd to Pamela Chamberlan

$246,000; 6720 Slate Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Abraham Torres to Seitek Suerkulov

$237,500; 6562 Marble Ln Unit 6562, Carpentersville; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Kishore B Pinnamaneni to Lisa Carroccio

$231,000; 6519 Marble Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Timothy A Schocke to Wieslaw Skarzynski

$230,000; 122 Green Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by German Morales to Jared A Chimil

$225,000; 2284 Flagstone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Christopher Perlino to Jacqueline Abreu

$222,500; 49 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Beatriz Diaz to Catlyn Cheyenne Ruddle

$200,000; 2233 Flagstone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Patrick Mccarron to JRA Properties LLC

$182,000; 30 Wren Road, Carpentersville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Javier Martinez to Michael Bender

$177,500; 408 Amarillo Court, Carpentersville; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Leonard Humphery to Aditya Vedala

$134,000; 803 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Cynthia Keith to Joseph S Stigma

Dundee

$506,000; 16N560 Sumter Drive, Dundee; Sold on May 31, 2022, by David Skawinski to Gizelle M Jancovic

East Dundee

$375,000; 530 Barrington Ave., East Dundee; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Alan J Badus to Nicholas L Wilfinger

Elburn

$490,000; 1376 Dodson Ave., Elburn; Sold on June 1, 2022, by John A Yelenosky to Javier Saucedo

$486,000; 1335 Dodson Ave., Elburn; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Matthew Rudolph

$450,000; 4N555 Citation Lane, Elburn; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Ralph Drendel to Andrea K Grider

$350,000; 556 Saratoga Drive, Elburn; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Joshua Hedberg Rochel to Joseph Peter Giordano

Elgin

$675,000; 1111 Sherwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2022, by WMKC I LLC to Ponce Properties Corp

$660,500; 3583 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Toll Il Lp to Jennifer Lynn Do

$508,000; 702 Slate Run, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Sachinkumar S Daji

$493,000; 856 Marlisle Court, Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Edna Lopez

$425,000; 3014 Cookson Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Frank Changet to Igor Pasek

$425,000; 1040 Wakefield Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Lily Saggar to Leonard Shaheen

$416,500; 3602 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Toll Il Lp to Bikram S Dhillon

$365,000; 425 Ginger Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2022, by William H Lewis to Robert Wasmond

$335,000; 642 Mariner Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Qleksandr Fediv

$333,000; 988 Oak Ridge Blvd., Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Jessica Ptak to Corey Williams

$330,000; 1200 Spring Creek Road, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Pedro Gavia to Jose Alberto Israel Rivera Ramirez

$330,000; 1032 Bruce Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Amada Bringas to Agustin Rivera

$325,000; 356 Hamilton Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2022, by CJM Realty Fund LLC to Toni Casso

$325,000; 12N243 Hilltop Road, Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Christopher S Taylor to Manuel Arroyo-lopez

$315,000; 3838 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Matthew K Pope to Renuka Thayalan

$300,000; 136 Kathleen Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Judith Snow to Angela Harrison

$292,000; 618 Hampton Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Nicholas Saverino to David Zindler

$280,000; 30 Allen Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Dan S Larn to Maria Del Rocio Areyalos

$270,000; 471 Barrett St., Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Lorin B Olsen to Andrew J Bass

$270,000; 36 Lockman Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Amy D Johnson to Margarita Alonzo

$266,000; 3361 Cameron Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Linda L Dimaggio to Sundip Patel

$265,000; 59 Park Row, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2022, by David Cifuentes to Natalia Warren

$255,000; 95 S Belmont Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Jennifer Marie Thielmann to Baldemar Rodriguez Lopez

$252,000; 3 Village Court, Elgin; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Michael A Blazejowski to Erika Ramirez Gurcia

$250,000; 371 Gladstone Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Antonio R Saavedra to Vitalii Koroliuk

$250,000; 3352 Cameron Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Gary N Vongerichten to Andrei Robu

$230,000; 604 Lincoln Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Kelly Muehling to Hugo Lechuga Garcia

$230,000; 58 Maple St., Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Mohamed Elrayes to Abdelrahman Ahmed Elrayes

$219,500; 334 Jewett St., Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Braulio Mascote to Maricela Rosales

$219,000; 515 Prospect St., Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Jeffrey J Biss to Richard W Mockus

$210,500; 696 Shady Oaks Court, Elgin; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Tiffany Paetkae to Taylor Schulze

$207,000; 1690 Pebble Beach Cir Unit 1690, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Rodolfo Rios to Cheryl Durlak

$200,000; 670 Chippewa Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Sagrario Amorette Olivares to Jose L Martinez

$200,000; 153 S Porter St., Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Antonio Alvarez to Constantino Rivera Lopez

$190,000; 429 Ann St., Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Jesus Cervantes to Ashley G Carchi

$190,000; 1183 Hill Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Mary M Roberti to David Albert Pritchett Jr

$155,000; 971 S Liberty St., Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Manish Patel to Gennesis G Mendez

$145,000; 1100 Stratford Ct Unit A, Elgin; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Joan E Able to Brittany Kolchakov

$130,000; 764 Terrace Ct Unit F, Elgin; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Mary J Kirkman to Christopher Robert Riggio

$120,000; 263 Seneca St., Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Humberto Diaz Le Leon to Jose Alvarez

$116,000; 1840 W Highland Ave Unit 206E, Elgin; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Jon Vanwambeke to Kyle Fulin

$50,000; 279 Villa Place, Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Keith F Flaningam to Ninel Salei

Geneva

$630,000; 0S010 Catlin Sq, Geneva; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Fernando Cruz to Samuel J Randall

$590,000; 39W275 Sheldon Lane, Geneva; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Zijiang Shi to Randy R Erickson

$510,500; 40W195 Palmer Road, Geneva; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Steven Cagney to Terry D Vandergrift

$500,000; 731 Samantha Circle, Geneva; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Kristie R Sams to Liaquat A Ather

$496,000; 314 S Cambridge Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 27, 2022, by David Siligmueller to Adam J Tussing

$490,000; 2824 Spruce Court, Geneva; Sold on May 31, 2022, by William R Thompson Jr to James W Russell

$489,500; 0N682 W Weaver Circle, Geneva; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Brian P Foster to Eric Klamm

$440,000; 163 Hawkins Way, Geneva; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Dana Harkleroad to Isaac Murov

$410,000; 39W156 E Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Michael Newquist to Ryan P Flynn

$380,000; 1149 Westfield Crse, Geneva; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Jacob Dore to Brian Loconsole

$336,500; 1155 Appleton Lane, Geneva; Sold on May 27, 2022, by David A Jennings to Michael M Max

$285,000; 301 E State St., Geneva; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Benjamin M De Garcia to Kyle T Starkovich

$238,000; 2227 Rockefeller Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Lindsay Hatzis to Heather Huffman

$208,000; 1250 Alexandria Court, Geneva; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Joseph M Wettengel to Virginia Lynne Suffi

Gilberts

$230,000; 311 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Daniel S Merryman to Andrew Jordan Cebrera

$189,500; 178 Durango Dr Unit 660-2, Gilberts; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Casey Szczepaniak

Hampshire

$663,000; 45W461 Kelley Road, Hampshire; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Jeffrey L Zopfi to Ken J Blatz Jr

$491,000; 19N071 Hillcrest Drive, Hampshire; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Gary J Kopacz to Brandon C Hunley

$340,500; 511 Larkspur Lane, Hampshire; Sold on May 31, 2022, by NVR Inc to Shahin Mahmoud Mohammad Shahin

$317,000; 704 Marcello Drive, Hampshire; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Benjamin Jacobs to Collin Peterson

$266,000; 349 Hillcrest Ave., Hampshire; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Laura Elsner to Carlos G Ocelotl

Maple Park

$240,000; 618 Pearl St., Maple Park; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Sharon E Dickenson to Sebastian D Hernandez

Montgomery

$220,000; 162 Henry Court, Montgomery; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Janet Sprague Williams to Rubi C Torres Contreras

$220,000; 125 James St., Montgomery; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Patricia Lecompte to Anthony J Albright

North Aurora

$575,000; 2428 Imgrund Road, North Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Ryan Simmons to Cordney Howard

$451,000; 313 Carrie Court, North Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Kevin Martin Swanson to Alexandra Burke

$450,000; 2980 Carlisle Lane, North Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Maria M Moran to Louis J Panozzo

$450,000; 2927 Sauer Court, North Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by William Robert Lee to Karen Shank

$404,000; 1108 Selwyn Parkway, North Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Maria I Martinez

$268,500; 128 Schneider Ct Unit 128, North Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Claudia Georgina Santana Baldini to Albert Agha

$252,000; 178 Lilac Lane, North Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Eric Reissenweber to Victor N Dubenco

$245,000; 801 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Philip D Studdard to Sandra J Walker

$222,000; 221 Kathryn Lane, North Aurora; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Erin Mulvihill to Qiang Li

Pingree Grove

$435,000; 1019 Birchwood Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Joshua Banke to Ramen S David

$349,000; 1628 Emma Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Joan E Baguios

$278,000; 1620 Southern Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Suzanne Hines to Gregory J Burchill

$275,000; 2400 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Ferdinand Peter Yolo to Nazar Savitskyy

$268,000; 1317 Cape Cod Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Nina Isby

$260,000; 578 Yorkshire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Divi Property LLC to Guadalupe Garcia Cazarez

$253,500; 1713 Ruby Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Timothy Hammitt to Krystsina Kananchuk

$250,000; 2497 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on May 31, 2022, by James M Ranallo to Michael L Pisano

$182,000; 2275 Aurora Dr Unit 8, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Alexander James Straka to Mina Salkic

Sleepy Hollow

$500,000; 1208 Timber Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Brian Michael Downs to Juventino Martinez

$470,000; 506 Belmont Parkway, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Larry W Paul to Alex G Galletti

$400,000; 606 Fawn Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Harrison D Schneider to James A Lowery

South Elgin

$430,000; 517 E Thorndale Lane, South Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Vincent Greenlee to Gilbert Alicea

$372,500; 5 Woodland Court, South Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Christopher Thomas Donzelli to Brett Bixby

$350,000; 371 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Tim F Chapman to Victoria Lindgren

$336,000; 339 Valley Forge Ave., South Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Luis A Torres to Matthew J Keen

$325,000; 833 Cambridge Road, South Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Ernest A Childress to Angel Beltre

$305,000; 633 Franklin Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Fox Valley Real Estate Managem to Sylwia Gulik

$225,000; 950 W Spring St., South Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Hassan Abidi to Jose M Soria

$224,000; 1212 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Lindsay Iverson to Adam Suchsland

$142,000; 351 Windsor Ct Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Edward C Mccarthy to Alondra J Ruiz

St. Charles

$699,000; 775 Reserve Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Lee Talac

$640,000; 4N255 William Cullen Bryant St., St. Charles; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Ronald Walter Bates to Kortney Achi

$545,500; 6N482 Valley Circle, St. Charles; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Amin Smith to Michael C Dumelle

$530,000; 319 Kennedy Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Lisa Marie Mckenna to Stephen Sobon

$460,500; 1013 Millington Way, St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Shane Glasgow to Jennifer L Weber

$450,000; 6N980 Crestwood Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Ronald G Stefan to Andrew Frontzak II

$438,000; 425 Fellows St., St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Richard Ledley Vancil to Aarjen D Glas

$429,500; 3N852 Thornapple Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Alexandra J Groblewski to Derek Haake

$426,000; 1851 Allen Lane, St. Charles; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Jeffrey Papp to Joseph Pregracke

$385,000; 2200 Fairfax Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Masulis Development LLC Series to Samuel Kwak

$362,500; 1609 Forrest Blvd., St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Amanda Crabtree to Zachary Amato

$360,000; 1733 Pleasant Ave., St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Natalie M Sujack to Jeannette Zulauf

$335,000; 701 S 5th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Gregory M Zudis to Jeremy Clark

$301,000; 1803 Pleasant Ave., St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Michael C Hermann to Eric Ginger

$299,000; 120 N 6th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Christopher A Janis to Daniel J Owens

$285,000; 1266 Fellows St., St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by BMO Harris Bank NA to Michael Vitale

$270,000; 5N638 Hanson Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Nathan Garmatz to Anthony Clark

$265,000; 904 S 6th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Andrew R Miller to Eric Zachary Ross

$260,000; 324 S 14th St., St. Charles; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Christopher R Johnsen to Anthony L Colon

$250,000; 703 S 11th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Robert J Reichert to Morgan J Hesenflow

$235,000; 980 Independence Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Mary W Parazaider to Stewart Parazaider

Sugar Grove

$510,000; 706 Evergreen Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Alex M Pardini to Ionel Murgu

$410,000; 199 Vale Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Ryan Michael to Nikolla Zguri

$386,000; 28 Cedar Gate Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Mark D Dale to David A Trillet

$370,000; 272 Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Kevin J Rogers to Sean Gonyon

$355,000; 172 Brookhaven Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 25, 2022, by David Robert Welch to Davis R Appel

$350,000; 206 Caledonian Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Michael J Piotrowski to Ryan D Kastel

$315,000; 228 Dover Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by John Cernak to Tyler M Kurzrock

$310,000; 139 Gillett St Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Joshua L Korsgarden to Amanda B Poturalski

$275,000; 3 Douglas Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Kimberly A Walter to Jeffrey L Willoughby

$275,000; 179 Brompton Ln Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Justin Deboer to Brian J Taylor

$235,000; 104 W Park Ave Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 1, 2022, by Jimmy A Lee III to Ruben Rodriguez

Wayne

$65,500; 4N799 Honey Hill Circle, Wayne; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Eric J Debord to Ian Oconnor

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.