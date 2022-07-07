 

Hundreds attend Sunset Woods Park vigil for Highland Park shooting victims

  • During a March for Our Lives vigil held at Sunset Woods Park Thursday, Liz Tack, left, is hugged by Jordana Hozman as the event organizers pause while reading names of those killed during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

      During a March for Our Lives vigil held at Sunset Woods Park Thursday, Liz Tack, left, is hugged by Jordana Hozman as the event organizers pause while reading names of those killed during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.

  • Regan Christopoulos of Highland Park ties a message alongside orange ribbons signifying gun violence awareness prior to the start of a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

      Regan Christopoulos of Highland Park ties a message alongside orange ribbons signifying gun violence awareness prior to the start of a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

  • Messages have been tied alongside orange gun violence awareness ribbons during a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

      Messages have been tied alongside orange gun violence awareness ribbons during a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

  • Andy Kanter of Highland Park helps his daughter, Elise, 8, tie a message alongside orange gun violence awareness ribbons before a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

      Andy Kanter of Highland Park helps his daughter, Elise, 8, tie a message alongside orange gun violence awareness ribbons before a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

  • Orange ribbons signifying gun violence awareness are highlighted by the setting sun during a March for Our Lives vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

      Orange ribbons signifying gun violence awareness are highlighted by the setting sun during a March for Our Lives vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

  • A woman holds flowers while taking a video during a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

      A woman holds flowers while taking a video during a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

  • Shalini Lulla of Glenview ties orange ribbons signifying gun violence awareness prior to the start of a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

      Shalini Lulla of Glenview ties orange ribbons signifying gun violence awareness prior to the start of a vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

  • People attending a March for Our Lives vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims stand in silence as names of the seven people killed are read at Sunset Woods Park Thursday.

      People attending a March for Our Lives vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims stand in silence as names of the seven people killed are read at Sunset Woods Park Thursday.

  • Hundred of people attend a March for Our Lives vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

      Hundred of people attend a March for Our Lives vigil for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting victims, held at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park Thursday.

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 7/7/2022 9:41 PM

Hundreds stood in silence Thursday while the names of the seven people killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting were read during a vigil at Sunset Woods Park.

"I'm really sad to be here with all of you, quite frankly," said Jordana Hozman of March for Our Lives North Shore. She organized the event alongside Liza Tack.

 

"It's been such a devastating few days, but we wanted to create this space to help everyone mourn, grieve and process in whatever way works right for them, while also honoring the incredible lives that those who have been lost in this tragedy lived."

Prior to the start of the event, those in attendance were invited to attach personal messages alongside orange ribbons, which signify gun violence awareness, that were hung on ropes near the pavilion.

Hozman and Tack, both of Highland Park, started the March for Our Lives chapter three years ago in the fight to end gun violence.

