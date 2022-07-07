Hundreds attend Sunset Woods Park vigil for Highland Park shooting victims

Hundreds stood in silence Thursday while the names of the seven people killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting were read during a vigil at Sunset Woods Park.

"I'm really sad to be here with all of you, quite frankly," said Jordana Hozman of March for Our Lives North Shore. She organized the event alongside Liza Tack.

"It's been such a devastating few days, but we wanted to create this space to help everyone mourn, grieve and process in whatever way works right for them, while also honoring the incredible lives that those who have been lost in this tragedy lived."

Prior to the start of the event, those in attendance were invited to attach personal messages alongside orange ribbons, which signify gun violence awareness, that were hung on ropes near the pavilion.

Hozman and Tack, both of Highland Park, started the March for Our Lives chapter three years ago in the fight to end gun violence.