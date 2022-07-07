Elgin man charged with selling cornucopia of drugs online

An Elgin man faces 25 counts of drug offenses after an investigation by authorities in McHenry and Kane counties.

The Kane County state's attorney's office has charged Andreas Rendas, 21, with manufacture/delivery of controlled substances, unlawful possession of controlled substances, and unlawful possession of cannabis, according to a news release from the McHenry County sheriff's office.

The drugs were being sold via an unspecified social media platform, according to the release.

On July 1, officers from the McHenry County sheriff's Narcotics Task Force and the Kane County sheriff's Special Operations Group bought the drugs from Rendas and searched his home, the release said.

They seized 39 oxycodone pills, 472 units of LSD, 66 grams of cocaine, nine Yvvanse pills, 1,026 THC vape cartridges, 472 grams of cannabis, 273 grams of THC edibles, 140 grams of THC wax, 2,200 grams of liquid codeine, 37 hydrocodone pills, five carisoprodol pills, 34 grams of psilocybin, 1,209 alprazolam pills, 10 Concerta pills and 45 escitalopram oxalate pills, the news release said. They also found 32 bullets, three pistols, a stolen revolver, a money counter, drug-packaging materials and about $11,000 in cash, authorities said.

Kane County records indicate Rendas lives on the 1000 block of Crane Point.

He is being held on $500,000 bail, meaning he would need to post $50,000 to be released pretrial.

Rendas already is being tried on charges of possession of cannabis -- more than 100 grams -- in a 2020 case in Kane County. He has applied to the deferred prosecution program.