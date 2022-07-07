DuPage County property transfers for May 23 to June 7, 2022

Addison

$350,000; 618 N Craig Place, Addison; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Tanja Tarbuk to Brandon Daniel Maldonado

$330,000; 1420 W Holtz Ave., Addison; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Genevieve Rymut to Salvador Nava

$245,000; 811 N Tamarac Blvd., Addison; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Donielle M Peterson to Luis A De La Rosa Sabina

Aurora

$750,000; 2417 Wentworth Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Robert A Servos to Moses Chinnam

$500,000; 1357 Natalie Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Valerie G Cassano to Aleen Mohammed

$483,000; 1378 Roxbury Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Vijay Kumar Balmoori to Sumanth Chilukuri

$459,000; 4076 Thatcher Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Harikumar Karpagam to Gopikrishna Sirvisetty

$420,000; 2928 Arbor Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by John Jonak to Holland Hames

$410,000; 860 Teasel Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Jeffrey M Meurer

$395,000; 836 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Alida D Costa

$375,000; 510 Chester Ct W, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2022, by HPA US1 LLC to David Vela

$332,500; 1678 Walnut Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Christine Talaga to Daniyal Ibrar

$305,000; 979 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Kannan T Konda to Mathur Ramaswamy Sriram

$300,000; 4133 Blackstone Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Praveen Kumar to Rajendra Adhikari

$288,000; 725 Kingsway Court, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Javier Gonzalez Jr to Ricardo Benavides

$288,000; 1025 Scarlet Oak Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Darren L Busse to Adrian Flores

$285,000; 2780 Borkshire Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Bethany L Lemke to Wenwen Song

$260,000; 2458 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Milind A Dighe to Ashish Kashyap

$260,000; 212 Ingleside Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Timothy Miller to Joseph F Duffield

$260,000; 14 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Bridget Bois to Jennifer L Stallings

$258,000; 578 Declaration Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Wen Ming Louh to Rachel Ralston

$257,500; 506 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by HPI Investments LLC Series 6 to Nancy Y Santos Gallegos

$257,000; 1216 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Jorge Davalos to Efrain D Antonio

$251,000; 383 Jamestown Court, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Timothy J Busse to Rachel Hadraba

$250,000; 1008 Peterson Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Syed Javed to Julian Mijares

$240,000; 819 S 4th St., Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Amanda S Kobal to Monica Marungo

$240,000; 316 Howell Place, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Delfino Cruz to Rogelio Gonzalez Trinidad

$235,000; 705 Calico Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Jorge J Mejia to Matthew Mckay

$225,000; 2455 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Farhan Baig to Aisha Mahmood

$220,000; 304 Driftwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Michael D Henriksen to Cameron P Riegling

$210,000; 1427 5th Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Ismael Quintana to Nancy E Bencomo Espinoza

$206,000; 332 Park Ridge Ln Unit E, Aurora; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Rincon Campo Allegre LLC to Muhammad M Habib

$205,000; 873 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Christopher T Lewis to Mohammadullah Harooni

$204,000; 505 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Samuel Solis to Juventino Martinez

$197,000; 321 Park Ridge Ln Unit H, Aurora; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Manikyalarao Katta to Sobir N Jumaev

$195,000; 3425 Fox Hill Road, Aurora; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Denise Pitts to Dirk Shepherd

$178,000; 39 N Loucks St., Aurora; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Lucia Ochoa to Yair Galvan Olguin

$172,000; 418 5th St., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Future Savings LLC to Cynthia Ramirez

$170,000; 1128 Ridgeway Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Michael Ortiz to Carla Marcial

$156,000; 1391 S Glen Cir Unit D, Aurora; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Gustavo A Rodriguez to Thomas J Ryktarczyk

$105,000; 1050 N Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Tanesha Walker to Christopher Girard

Bensenville

$360,000; 16W639 Crest Ave., Bensenville; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Radu Botea to Vasile Malutan Jr

$260,000; 1106 W Hillside Drive, Bensenville; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Maria Noyola to Antonio Vargas

$165,000; 11 W Green St Unit 501, Bensenville; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Danny Comas to Phillip Ramos

Bloomingdale

$307,000; 183 Canterbury Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Steven Cambra to Cheryl Durante

$285,000; 125 Lakeview Dr Unit 402, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Biljana Bajic to Judy Klein

$275,000; 143 E Raleigh Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Lukasz Ostafijczuk to Brett M Lyons

$235,000; 18 Willow Bridge Way Unit 3, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Roman Gromovych to Mykhailo Demchenko

$210,000; 257 Stoneybrook Ln Unit 3D, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Lori L Lancaster to Neil Oliver Roldan

$189,500; 309 Northwestern Ct Unit C, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Moises Bahena to Ricardo Avalos

$158,000; 176 E Springbrook Dr Unit 3B, Bloomingdale; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Rebecca Lyn Puchalski to Shelby L Dotson Jr

Bolingbrook

$415,000; 565 Cambridge Way, Bolingbrook; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Gregory P Gresik Jr to John G Hohner

$350,500; 301 Everington Court, Bolingbrook; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Laurie A Bird to Alejandro Paniagua

Burr Ridge

$645,000; 8905 Oneill Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Gary Rihani to Michael B Lord

Carol Stream

$450,000; 1093 Bartholdi Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Mukesh Soni to Heena Soni

$439,000; 716 Warwick Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Simon Silva to John Maysonet Jr

$430,000; 830 Williamstown Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Snehal R Patel to Krunal M Patel

$350,000; 1309 Narragansett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Lilibeth Ortiguerra to Le Trung Tran

$331,000; 339 Sype Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Jason R Nykaza to Daniel Lamz

$326,000; 1104 Luxembourg Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Frances Allen to Sandipkumar Patel

$325,000; 420 Flint Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Matthew S Bowser to Charles Pitts

$275,000; 234 Tomahawk Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Apace Properties LLC to Michael Adams

$275,000; 1341 Portsmouth Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Shreyadatta M Desai to Michael Rateike

$260,000; 26W317 Peterson Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Thomas W Higgins to Sebastian Vargas Thompson

$251,500; 514 Inca Blvd., Carol Stream; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Cardinal Meyer LLC to Nicholas J Peterson

$230,000; 749 Biloxie Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Kevin T Michel to Naheda Daoud

$217,000; 350 Kildare Court, Carol Stream; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Subramanian Saravanan to Kishore Jayachandran

$110,000; 112 Klein Creek Ct Unit D, Carol Stream; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Pertos Petridis to Joe Foster

Clarendon Hills

$700,000; 430 Ridge Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Christina Salerno to Angela R Kendall

$410,000; 28 Hiawatha Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Rachael Blanton to Emily Dillon

$144,000; 531 Carlysle Dr Unit 16, Clarendon Hills; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Matthew Zippmann to Janet B Klujka

Darien

$515,000; 6706 Western Ave., Darien; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Michael Duckhorn to Robert P Pelling

$501,500; 6729 Charleston Drive, Darien; Sold on June 7, 2022, by CGT Investments LLC to Hector Diaz

$479,000; 7321 Seminole Drive, Darien; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Kazimierz Leja to Michael Harvey

$292,500; 8150 Ripple Ridge, Darien; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Barbara J Brisky to Jacqueline Koranda

Downers Grove

$650,000; 6437 Blodgett Court, Downers Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Harmeet K Sodhi to Anton Copot Jr

$625,000; 19W231 Landsfield Place, Downers Grove; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Daniel Joseph Castillo to Lingyue M Li

$459,500; 922 Warren Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Vincent Harris to Nicole Gobbo

$440,000; 438 Lake Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Matthew M Mccowan to Matthew M Schmid

$412,000; 5713 Walnut Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Machaela Casey to Mitchell Hagan

$369,000; 1877 Hastings Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Leasefield Services Inc to Debora Sue Dickinson

$268,000; 5419 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Judith A Gray to H Alan Wolfgang

$255,000; 4436 Florence Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Robert S Grabill to Evaldas Simanskis

$250,000; 6329 Dunham Road, Downers Grove; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Frederick S Costa to Elieser Green

$184,000; 505 Redondo Dr Unit 412, Downers Grove; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Mark D Jackson to Michael Jamieson

$184,000; 428 37th St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Ignacio S Wu to Zaim Sakiri

$158,000; 1728 Virginia St., Downers Grove; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Movva Realty LLC

$128,000; 2205 Arbor Cir Unit 28, Downers Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Jessica Jargas to Fieldview LLC

$78,000; 2423 Ogden Ave Unit 12, Downers Grove; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Osama Ramsey to Goda Bravo

Elmhurst

$585,000; 240 S Berkley Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Michael Liscow to Chad Frahm

$565,000; 502 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Realtrace Of Illinois LLC to Erin Kelly

$457,000; 907 S Stratford Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Desto Infante De La Cruz to Cole D Thompson

$435,000; 326 E Church St., Elmhurst; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Lingxu Li to Jonathan Brian Martin

$375,000; 608 S Fern Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Island Construction Inc to Anne Mc Curdy Savage

$375,000; 253 E North End, Elmhurst; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Jonathan S Mildbrand to Kelley A Widerstrom

$295,000; 854 N Addison Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Elmridge D LLC to Fritz R Schriever

$270,000; 948 S Hillside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Diane J Laux to Anthony V Robertson

$269,000; 534 N Evergreen Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Harriet Wypijewski to Dennis Edward Wypijewski

$100,000; 255 S West Ave Unit 309, Elmhurst; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Diane L Dibartolomeo to Mary Stumbris

Glen Ellyn

$680,000; 537 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Thomas G Minser to Bryan T Adams

$645,000; 581 Prairie Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Patrick M Shields to Jack Carl Roback

$436,000; 177 S Milton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Rogelio Soto to Gregory C Muir Jr

$400,000; 21W774 Buckingham Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Michael Raymond Kleinpaste to Paula A Cappelletti

$355,000; 92 Tanglewood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Michael Tax II to Tasnim Ahmed Mohamed

$285,000; 185 Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Fik Investment Corp to Mehra Real Estate Inc

$270,000; 1044 Swift Rd Unit 2B, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Rss Homes LLC to Larry Gates Jr

$260,500; 3S300 Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Lyndi Bowers

$212,500; 448 Raintree Ct Unit 1C, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Bing Liu to Janice M Burke

$190,000; 420 Ramblewood Dr Unit C, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Christine L Schoell to Ylli Sinani

$170,000; 471 Raintree Ct Unit 2A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Brenda Combs to Walker Graham Nodine

Glendale Heights

$335,000; 1364 Glengary Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Frandizon J Reyes

$330,000; 740 Cynthia Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Brandi Heuer to David Yarbrough

$260,000; 30 Opal Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Alhood Investments LLC to Adam J Bahena

$255,500; 1664 Charles Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Brandy Harrison to Maria G Sanchez

$248,000; 439 Coventry Cir Unit 439, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Jennifer Bieszart to Kamran Qadir

$242,500; 1410 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Lucyna Starzyk to Krassimira Petrova

$182,000; 148 S Waters Edge Dr Unit A, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Stuart A Hermodson to Feryal Alshaikhli

$120,000; 488 Darlene Ln Unit A, Glendale Heights; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Plainfield Rentals LLC to Mrugesh J Thakkar

Itasca

$459,000; 411 W Pierce Road, Itasca; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Landmark Custom Homes Inc to KS Venture Holdings LLC

Lemont

$320,000; 20W269 S Frontage Road, Lemont; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Samuel J Frangella to Gabrielle Bartkeviciute

Lisle

$684,000; 2116 Canterbury Lane, Lisle; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Tauseef I Choudry to Julia Holcer

$561,000; 6391 New Albany Road, Lisle; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Juan M Perez to Ryan Porth

$522,000; 4442 Hatch Lane, Lisle; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Carol A Smith to Saad Moffat

$470,000; 5824 Westview Lane, Lisle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by James M Cates to David Reynolds

$358,000; 6685 Fernwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Michael A Regan to Scott Michael Ryan

$156,000; 5950 Oakwood Dr Unit 6H, Lisle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Larry R Vann to Mary C Fritsch

$105,000; 5810 Oakwood Dr Unit 5C, Lisle; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Mateo Carrillo to Sean Doherty

$94,000; 4500 Beau Monde Dr Unit 308, Lisle; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Jamal T Jeter to South Tara LLC

Lombard

$610,000; 433 S Brewster Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Sam Kuhlman

$415,000; 2S380 Lloyd Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Robert Pelling to Vincent P Demik

$408,000; 1S731 Fairview Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Priyana Investments LLC to Thomas C Boksa

$402,000; 533 N Clarendon Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 3, 2022, by John Feuling to Michael J Hyzy

$385,000; 1037 S School St., Lombard; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Philip J Doherty to Aaron Sassaman

$380,000; 130 S Chase Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 6, 2022, by NCS Properties LLC to Bryan Peach

$360,000; 540 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 7, 2022, by William Sasso to Vanessa Robles

$315,000; 1121 S Elizabeth St., Lombard; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Ryan French to Elisabeth V Armantrout

$295,000; 845 E 22nd St Unit B-402, Lombard; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Elaine Ashford Barr to Pramit Chavda

$291,000; 234 N Broadview Ave., Lombard; Sold on June 7, 2022, by B Kevin Rock to William C Atkinson

$228,000; 337 W Taylor Road, Lombard; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Movva Realty LLC

Naperville

$1,390,000; 4211 Carpenter Road, Naperville; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Stefani & Sons Development Co to Elmurad Kandimov

$875,000; 4423 Esquire Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Rodney A Cobb to Vinodkumar H Sisodiya

$800,000; 1923 Wicklow Road, Naperville; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Diana E Rosenberg to Farhod Muhsinov

$795,000; 1260 Thackery Court, Naperville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Gary K Rigoni to Eugene V Kolinko

$783,500; 2460 Corn Lily Road, Naperville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Zachary C Berlin

$710,000; 2755 Breckenridge Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Patrick A Hannigan to Brandon Furlow

$702,500; 3632 Lime Light Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jincheng Zheng

$700,000; 2626 Modaff Road, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Christopher J Kozak to Andres Bella

$680,000; 3335 Timber Creek Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Jun Lu to Jing T He

$650,000; 523 Dilorenzo Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Sachidananda Shetty to Danielle Dias Leite Reis

$650,000; 4520 Clearwater Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 27, 2022, by JDRA LLC to Constantin Guranda

$650,000; 2511 Hoddam Court, Naperville; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Thomas F Suman to Vivek Choudhury

$630,000; 809 Huntleigh Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Patrick C Mccue to Mark A Lamberg

$622,000; 3635 Ambrosia Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jaya Rama Krishna Raju Mudunuri

$620,000; 4179 Heartleaf Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 26, 2022, by Anatha Sasidar Kallae to Srivamsijyouthi Uppu

$620,000; 1580 White Eagle Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Randy C Misner to Jagannath Bullaty Elango

$586,000; 871 Spring Creek Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 24, 2022, by James Xiaozhong Xiong to Subhodeep De

$558,000; 1103 Magenta Court, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Wendy L Kasche to Kyra K Lewandowski

$520,000; 574 Hempstead Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Carol A Partington to Heather R Thompson

$421,000; 905 Rose Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Theresa A Ainsworth to Heriberto Martinez Jr

$400,000; 2717 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Kashyap M Dadia to Lynn Ann Sulzberger

$385,000; 937 N Loomis St., Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Mark D Camp to Katia Janeth Rodriguez Herrera

$385,000; 2272 95th St Unit 115, Naperville; Sold on May 31, 2022, by Sansar Inc to NPC 115 LLC

$375,000; 400 Menominee Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Richard A Lundeen to Joyce Lundeen

$375,000; 2648 Dunraven Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Michael J Britton to Matthew Britton

$370,000; 3951 Caliente Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Crestview Builders Inc to Overstreet Custom Homes LLC

$360,000; 3312 Rosecroft Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 27, 2022, by Jeffrey T Yasuda to Puneet Shivana Kolathaya

$360,000; 2941 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Ramakrishnan Balasubramanian to Dibya Ranjan Sahoo

$350,000; 312 Jamatt Court, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Royce Somes to Michael Risley

$299,000; 2819 White Thorn Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Chetan Rangaiah to Munish Malhotra

$278,000; 2742 Idaho Road, Naperville; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Victoria Faustino to Coskun Deniz

$250,000; 27W130 Bauer Road, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Scott Barenbrugge to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$218,000; 5S365 Vest Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Ali Shehaj to Inga Orolin

$206,000; 2112 Ferry Rd Unit BIDG 3 105, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Iron Gate Motor Plaza Inc to Brad Weber

$195,000; 868 Quin Ct Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Barbara J Chiappetta to Margarita X Andrianopoulos

$195,000; 1041 N Mill St Unit 304, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by David J Hensley to Elizabeth Anne Sippy

$187,000; 1332 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 102, Naperville; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Cheryl Labanco to Courtney N Wishon

$186,000; 1103 N Mill St Unit 102, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Jennifer J Mccormick to Ben Nikolic

$115,000; 3904 Formby Court, Naperville; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Oakhill West LLC to Srinivasa Rao Boppana

Oak Brook

$390,000; 2S762 Avenue Barbizon, Oak Brook; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Eliana Betzios to Cheryl Wartan

Roselle

$412,000; 210 E Walnut St., Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Janusz Walos to Yuriy Kuziy

$350,000; 840 Case Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Daniel J Cooper to James Glowinski

$335,000; 12 E Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Daniel K Budde II to Justine C Ramirez

$331,500; 237 Willow St., Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by James Phillip Marco to Damian Lipinski

$255,000; 1289 Wandsworth Circle, Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Raul Cabrera to Jamie M Bay

$250,000; 795 Overland Court, Roselle; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Ruth D Bryant to Khosbayar Ulzhbat

$205,000; 57 E Hattendorf Ave Unit 413, Roselle; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Nofal Salman to Marta Jarzab

$141,000; 1091 Rodenburg Rd Unit 301, Roselle; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Lehigh Groups LLC to Biagio Land Corp

Villa Park

$415,000; 738 S Illinois Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Edward L Freeman to Stephen P Mancuso

$393,000; 502 S Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Steven W Cole to John J Mullins

$365,000; 618 N Wisconsin Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 3, 2022, by William Gonzalez to Alexis Nunez

$315,000; 35 N Illinois Ave., Villa Park; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Jason T Plebanski to Thomas S Stoll Jr

$285,000; 329 E Elm St., Villa Park; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Roderick D Nunley to Samuel L Wallace

$145,000; 1S169 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Rahman Chaudhry to Deborah J Caruso

Warrenville

$500,000; 3S481 Lambe Lane, Warrenville; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Lexington Trace LLC to Daniel Santana

$317,500; 30301 Fowler Circle, Warrenville; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Brian F Pessetti to Edmond Strons Jr

$310,000; 30W260 Holyoke Court, Warrenville; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Jon Schliesmann to Francesca M Lenzi

$290,000; 30W037 Willow Lane, Warrenville; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Vicente Tirado to Kevin Clevenger

$252,000; 30W004 Mayfair Ct Unit 33 36 C 30W004, Warrenville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Jackie Jungemann to David R Anderson

West Chicago

$420,000; 3N121 Woodcreek Lane, West Chicago; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Jeanne D Hogan to Matthew Devito

$379,000; 320 Chippewa Lane, West Chicago; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Joe T Kamuda to Christina M Skudlarek

$335,000; 29W143 Lester St., West Chicago; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Brian D Olson to Siddig Kamal Koudi

$224,000; 115 Clara St., West Chicago; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Jennifer Thrasher to Jarod Pletcher

$220,000; 2324 Elm Road, West Chicago; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Daniel Monroy to Ulises Silva

Westmont

$385,000; 421 N Grant St., Westmont; Sold on June 3, 2022, by George H Drenth Jr to Village Of Westmont An Illinois

$365,000; 1448 Schramm Drive, Westmont; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Jelena Cvjetkovic to Dmytro Antoniuk

$362,000; 1205 Charleston Ct Unit 1205, Westmont; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Western Hills Dev LLC to Aly Mageed

$270,000; 924 Noel Court, Westmont; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Natan Lavenshus to Priya Aiyer

Wheaton

$699,000; 2071 Nachtman Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Anna Clarke to Steven Cullen

$575,000; 421 E Evergreen St., Wheaton; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Robert J Colten to Jacob Diss

$565,000; 1N359 Purnell St., Wheaton; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Walter Mcnally to Hasan M Mohajir

$545,000; 26W020 Armbrust Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 6, 2022, by David Moone to William G O Connell

$510,000; 93 Venetian Way Circle, Wheaton; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Mark Schram to Bryan M Seiler

$425,000; 2009 Scottdale Circle, Wheaton; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Kendall Carino to Brendan M Trindl

$401,500; 306 S Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Lawrence Arra to Beau Besancenez

$350,000; 0N126 Evans Ave., Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Legacy Homes Group LLC to Jason Gunther

$305,000; 929 S Gables Blvd., Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Winston Awadzi to Adam J Sabados

$305,000; 1097 Whitchurch Court, Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Jason P Runyon to Nancy J Armstrong

$281,000; 308 S Washington St., Wheaton; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Rap Properties LLC to Edin Korajkic

$250,500; 1776 Gloucester Ct Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Mary Lynne Mcnulty to Amelia Conte Russian

$225,000; 1594 Timber Trail, Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Adam J Sabados to Bryan Maldonado Dominguez

$215,000; 1500 Timber Trl Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Jordan J Polezoes to Jessica Betina Villarreal

$180,000; 428 Sunnybrook Ln Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Gina B Krol to Taylor Lynn Buldra

$171,000; 201 N President St Unit 3A, Wheaton; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Nancy A Walter to Roy Roberts Brandys

Willowbrook

$265,000; 501 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on June 6, 2022, by William J Barrett to Wesley A Stinich

$260,000; 1 Kane Court, Willowbrook; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Victoria Orisek to Martin Orisek

$133,500; 3A Kingery Quarter Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Lorena Salazar to Frankie G Rivera

$115,000; 9S180 Lake Dr Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Nahum Patino to Sladjana Saric

Winfield

$445,000; 27W156 Chartwell Drive, Winfield; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Jay J Augustine to Nathan J Winchell

$345,000; 0N095 Forsythe Court, Winfield; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Daniel E Oconnell IV to Paul Dacko

$315,000; 0S056 Kerry Court, Winfield; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Christopher Scott to Oliver D Howe

$266,500; 27W174 Emerson Court, Winfield; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Nicholas Tiemens to Heather G Bonga

Wood Dale

$700,000; 454 Dunlay St., Wood Dale; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Joanna Rebapis to Nicolai Baranovici

$337,500; 131 Bristol Ln Unit 5, Wood Dale; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Ahmed Tariq to Balasuramani Dharmalingam

Woodridge

$520,000; 9039 N Somerset Lane, Woodridge; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Bryan Rohmann to Carmelo Di Franco

$505,000; 6009 Ross Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Kestutis Arbaciauskas to Ajay Popli

$393,000; 2704 Ohare Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 2, 2022, by G & J Soloy Trust No 763 to Mitchell James Vansumeren

$340,000; 7055 Yorkshire Drive, Woodridge; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Derek M Jones

$330,000; 8036 Leawood Lane, Woodridge; Sold on June 2, 2022, by SFR II Borrower 2021-3 LLC to Lauren Michelle Galat

$330,000; 5 Bramble Bush Court, Woodridge; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Paul B Pendergast to Michael Zimbrich

$295,000; 2732 Davos Ave., Woodridge; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Julie A Rhodes to Vince F Pace

$232,000; 20 Woodsorrel Place, Woodridge; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Kody Lake to Edita Taskunas

$110,000; 2700 Mitchell Dr Unit 7, Woodridge; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Ryan R Loy to Alexander Kadantsev

