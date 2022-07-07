Cook County property transfers for May 16 to June 7, 2022

Arlington Heights

$545,000; 4238 N Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Mustafa Alegoz to Scott Kaplan

$460,000; 2914 Briarwood Dr W, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Maria Pena to Jujhar Singh

$450,000; 630 S Salem Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Matthew J Gallo to Kyle P Kidwell

$450,000; 236 W Tanglewood Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Robert Dohse to Dylan Scott Jacobs

$440,000; 520 W Hackberry Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Michael A Juster to Hayden C Flemming

$420,000; 909 E Oakton St., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Grant I Parker to George M Fitzsimons

$412,000; 22 S Phelps Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Rosemary Betz to Brittany M Wisniewski

$390,000; 926 S Chestnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Realsure Properties LLC to Theodore W Arthur

$331,500; 808 W Thomas St., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Suzanne M Raimondi to Erica Flynn

$318,000; 826 N Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Jamie J Pales to William E Grow III

$281,000; 315 W Ivy Ln Unit 3D, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Rachel L Gutterman to Joshua Reznik

$275,000; 10 S Dunton Ave Unit 706, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Madeline Mullen to John Maher

$255,000; 1305 E Kensington Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Connie L Grevstad to Ken Grein

$254,500; 1552 N Courtland Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Rasha M Nimer to Abdelrazeq Yousef Owaynat

$250,000; 2550 E Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Robert E Smith to Michelle D Vance

$243,000; 1860 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 02, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Monica Bayle Gomez to Diyan Simeonov

$224,000; 1605 E Central Rd Unit 110B, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Mariusz Augustynski to Christopher Manos

$215,000; 1505 E Central Rd Unit 101A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Ada M Stevens to Fredi Elmasllari

$179,000; 1830 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 1B, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Michael J Mukatis to Debra Jambrone

$175,000; 3350 N Carriageway Dr Unit 219, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Chang Yoong Lee to Yaping Hu

$165,000; 111 N Lincoln Ln Unit 1D, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Jeffrey R Gison to Jocelyn R Calleja

$150,000; 505 S Cleveland Ave Unit 307, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by David W Kelley to Ivo Yordanov

$145,000; 1127 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 203, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Eric Wrobel to Stephen M Skwerski

$142,000; 1820 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 1A, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC to Juvier Cayetano

$142,000; 110 N Dryden Pl Unit 2C, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Ji Vita Milencovici to Maggie Dipietro

$130,000; 2230 S Goebbert Rd Unit 144, Arlington Heights; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Mary A Justo to GN Pro Group LLC

Barrington

$720,000; 1016 Oakland Drive, Barrington; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Jeeri R Reddy to Sowba Anand Rao

$640,000; 312 Eastern Ave., Barrington; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Christopher M Dely to David Szewerniak

$540,000; 238 W Russell St., Barrington; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Matthew Fehsenfeld to Jenifer Anne Kresge

$490,000; 905 S Grove Ave., Barrington; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Angela Mcmahan to William F Clement Jr

$119,000; 593 Shorely Drive, Barrington; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Crispin Leon to Susan Seneker

Bartlett

$465,000; 288 Windsor Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2022, by William Boschelli to Pakou Vang Atkinson

$450,000; 238 N Crest Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 16, 2022, by John Scianna to Adam Ksiazek

$450,000; 1197 Morning Glory Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Lucius Mims III to Obaid Khalid

$445,000; 1326 Branden Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Marvin J Blazek to Arkadiusz Dudek

$440,000; 1438 Whitehorse Lane, Bartlett; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Michael C Miller to Darren Reese

$425,000; 1898 Burton Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Samuel Giampapa Jr to Michael Lynn Jr

$410,000; 2072 Westridge Blvd., Bartlett; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Henry G Johnson to Christian G Sanchez

$380,000; 1756 Lanyon Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Narendra Purania to Smitaben Patel

$370,000; 2043 Grovetown Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Patrick J Gulden to Lucas Wantroba

$357,000; 1246 Appaloosa Way, Bartlett; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Adam G Stavros to Aleksandr Lebedenko

$345,000; 1078 Horizon Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Brenn C Romero to Michael Hominac

$325,000; 216 N Elroy Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Samuel A Wrobel to Allison M Schindler

$322,000; 372 Bradbury Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Klaudia Glogowski to Scott Stepanovic

$300,000; 1601 Edinburgh Dr Unit 117-1, Bartlett; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Czarina Anne Sanchez Cruz to Jose Paulo M Garcia

$300,000; 1043 Chelsea Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Blake W Brewer to Dominic Pechacek

$280,000; 1867 Golf View Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Karin Ackerman to Fernando Munoz

$275,000; 113 E Mcclellan St., Bartlett; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Kevin J Condon to Kelly R Hronek

$260,000; 234 N Chase Ave., Bartlett; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Susan Baker to Terence R Hogan

$240,000; 1119 Sandpiper Court, Bartlett; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Traunda M Pettaway Ramirez to Alexis M Roth

$200,000; 405 E Chippendale Drive, Bartlett; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Mandeep Kaur to Gurinderjit Grewal

$155,000; 186 Judith Ct Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on May 24, 2022, by James Bronzy to Sanjay Patel

Buffalo Grove

$630,000; 300 Bayberry Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Balamurali Kondalraj to Hitesh Joshi

$490,000; 754 Carriageway Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Mark J Maddox to Hansen Cao

$475,000; 1125 Parker Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Venkata Rama Krishna Alluri to Oleksandr Bereziuk

$440,000; 606 Raupp Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Yan Bekker to Uladzimir Karpovich

$410,000; 2510 Waterbury Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Kathleen A Lewis to Sandeep Reddy Gaddam

$375,000; 1362 Mill Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Matthew R Pickering to Daniel Schwartz

$355,000; 2537 Waterbury Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Srinivasulu Muppala to Rajesh Waghmare

$345,000; 911 Twisted Oak Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Joseph F Rotman to Nicu J Tohatan

$345,000; 1409 Rose Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Manash Goswami to Vadim Michael Azrikan

$320,000; 374 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Xiaojun Feng to Eva Ayala

$288,000; 566 Park View Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Richard Sutrop to Robert Wojdacz

$285,000; 73 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Dianna L Larson to Oleg Vrublevska

$164,000; 116 Steeple Dr Unit E, Buffalo Grove; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Maria Davila to Julissa Palao

$122,000; 8 Oak Creek Dr Unit 1801, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Wayne Ryland to Aidina Kurmanbekova

$115,000; 4 Oak Creek Dr Unit 3507, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Jennifer L Faraon to Paula Carson

$80,500; 130 Old Oak Dr Unit 140, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Carol Bourbon Madigan to Laura A Gilbert

Deer Park

$565,000; 23707 W Hedgeworth Court, Deer Park; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Cezary Kolodziej to Michael Dylla

$430,000; 21893 W Talia Lane, Deer Park; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Abhinav S Bhadoria to Vitaly Kapylov

Des Plaines

$660,000; 976 Greenview Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Jose A Acuna Rohter to John J Orrico

$380,000; 1247 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Ethan Kelly to Laura Joya Celis

$375,000; 1697 Buckingham Dr Unit 1697, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Abdul Malik Mohammad to Mohammaed Mazharuddin

$369,000; 58 Nicholas Dr E, Des Plaines; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Tyrone Eduardo Flores to Haseeb Farooqui

$365,000; 1820 E Algonquin Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Debra L Koda to Aaron R Hammond

$340,000; 207 Ambleside Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2022, by James M Coleman to Carly A Crothers

$335,000; 2838 Eisenhower Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Gina Haney to Hiline Odicho

$330,000; 1871 Ash St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Sara Basheer to Baseem W Hermes

$325,000; 697 Greenview Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2022, by David P Phalen to Louis Martinez

$322,500; 873 E Grant Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Tram Le to Samer Haddad

$320,000; 520 Florian Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Josue Rivas to Stoyan Tsirkov

$320,000; 1904 S River Road, Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Helen Kocur to Angel Maldonado

$290,000; 9404 Noel Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Sadruddin Bhayani to Syed Fanzaan Rahat

$285,000; 265 E Washington St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Kristina Martin to Stephanie M Dochterman

$280,000; 1447 Wicke Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Tiffany Steele to Emanuel Dirnescu

$278,000; 956 E Grant Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Lal Lung Nuam to Marlen Garcia

$272,000; 9417 Meadow Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Subrata Mukherjee to Dusan Varga

$270,000; 1047 S 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Charles C Soehlke to Felicia Peters

$255,000; 656 Pearson St Unit 707C, Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Joanna Wrobel to Ibraheem Kadhim

$255,000; 1470 Jefferson St Unit 608, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Halina Weber to Pawel Mroz

$246,000; 1378 Perry St Unit 406, Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Jesus Enrique Fung to Sherry Matusiak

$240,000; 1227 Brown St Unit 204, Des Plaines; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Exponent Holdings LLC to Andy L Huynh

$220,000; 192 Grove Ave Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Jiri Pres to Artur Kwiatkowski

$215,000; 1582 Pennsylvania Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Jayantilal U Patel to Neciforo Unberto Bautista Bautista

$207,500; 8894 Knight Ave Unit 401, Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Fiaz A Khan to Asad U Rehman

$205,000; 1848 Orchard St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 16, 2022, by George H Schieber to Zbigniew Jarzabek

$201,000; 9386 Landings Ln Unit 203, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Ireneusz Ziejewski to Ivan Dramsazova

$200,000; 825 Pearson St Unit 3, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Urban Hill LLC to Peter Michael Draus

$185,000; 9332 Landings Ln Unit 607, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Youman George Fakhouri to Aida Labor Nituda

$177,000; 9395 Landings Ln Unit 301, Des Plaines; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Muhammad Arif Mustafa to Mohamed Lotfy

$176,000; 9473 Bay Colony Dr Unit 2E, Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Seung J Choi to Sodiq Alagbada

$175,000; 9449 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3S, Des Plaines; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Piotr Stangret to Branko Rakie

$175,000; 1821 Illinois St., Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Karl R Stoltz Jr Estate to Dorota Batosiak

$161,000; 960 S River Rd Unit 301, Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Scott D Fleming to Michal Skopek

$155,000; 960 S River Rd Unit 202, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Catherine M Simkowski to Serhiy Babiy

$153,500; 9622 Bianco Ter Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Firas Khudar to Sergiy Lishchuk

$136,000; 1250 E Washington St Unit 7, Des Plaines; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Radian V Velev to Antonia Todinov

$135,000; 9395 Landings Ln Unit 506, Des Plaines; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Naeel Ablahad to Gheorghe Doru Big

$125,000; 9561 Dee Rd Unit 2, Des Plaines; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Rad Alkas to Queen Ishay

$119,000; 8892 Jody Ln Unit 1F, Des Plaines; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Suad Youkhana to Alexander Katsevman

$118,000; 9615 Bianco Ter Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Mariusz J Glab to Mykola Lishchuk

Elk Grove Village

$445,000; 966 Mississippi Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Syed Raziuddin to Erdem Onsal

$445,000; 667 Oklahoma Way, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Asim Ahmed Quadri to Vipindas Koova

$425,000; 84 Kenilworth Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Edward E Lee to Alex Abbuhl

$376,000; 1332 Carlisle Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Stuart Edward Hughes to Benjamin Kim

$290,000; 943 Hartford Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Sam Gorail to Ashourina Isho

$250,000; 1180 Westminster Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Douglas M Doyle to David Gipson

$245,000; 951 Huntington Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Mahyar Khezeyerarab to Helen Bitsiaras

$200,000; 817 Oakton St Unit 102, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 18, 2022, by 130 Martin LLC to Hristo Tsekov

$194,000; 1890 Fox Run Dr Unit 2 3, Elk Grove Village; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Michele Martinez to Julio Castro

Hanover Park

$350,000; 1880 Sequoia Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Cameron Lindemulder to Vasyl Hrynda

$340,000; 5756 Ring Court, Hanover Park; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Adrian Flores to Kyler Howard Leibundguth

$330,000; 990 Westchester Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Robert Logsdon to Mary Trujillo

$280,000; 3770 Merrimac Ln W, Hanover Park; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Park Real Estate LLC to Danilo Molina Leon

$280,000; 2165 Sycamore Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Paul Mize to Jason D Lueker

$250,000; 2129 Cherry Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Christine Wood to Alejandro Herrera Jr

$229,000; 698 Fairhaven Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Ramon Dejesus Jr to Christopher Fritz

$225,000; 7585 Sarson Way, Hanover Park; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Ramil Oliquino to Linda Hijazi

$225,000; 720 Bolton Way, Hanover Park; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Juliana Generoso to Camille Irvine

$225,000; 4723 Jefferson St., Hanover Park; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Sunny B Thakkar to Sanjana Thakkar

$200,000; 8035 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Michael Diprima Trustee to Grandview Capital LLC

Hoffman Estates

$625,000; 5440 Nicholson Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Arvind Ramakrishnan to Michael Fort

$570,000; 1495 Creekside Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Peter Sung Hoe Ku to Jatin Desai

$526,000; 5810 Providence Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Lara Graf to Aslan Alybaev

$485,000; 925 Patriot Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Virginia Mcdonald to Renato Singson

$445,000; 1435 Falcon Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Long Ling to Sandi A Abdel Rahman

$407,000; 1290 John Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Roger M Lewis to Utpal Laljibhai Parikh

$385,000; 850 Charleston Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Kerry J Mccrory Jr to Gul Zahara

$380,000; 1750 Ridgewood Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Johnny J Merced to Vishal U Trivedi

$347,000; 1250 Highland Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Brent M Levy to Saige A Heyer

$330,000; 4871 Turnberry Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Jodi E Ginsburg to Ann M Basanez

$320,000; 740 Evergreen Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Avedis Bastermagian to Pedro E Escalona Noriega

$312,000; 995 Concord Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Richard Talis to Robert Graca

$195,000; 1939 Hancock Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Joanna Galanczuk to Joshua Mathew

$173,000; 1874 Huntington Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Jaime Gonzalez to Edgar Quinones

$170,000; 1800 Huntington Blvd Unit 512, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Hillary Christine Gack to Joshua Allen Horstman

$158,000; 1834 Stockton Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Tadayyon LLC Series 1 to Kimberly M Pinto

$117,000; 1840 Huntington Blvd Unit 609, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Carl A Clemmons to Lucyna Sokolowski

$115,000; 1973 Kenilworth Cir Unit C, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Thomas H Collen to Karen Gutsmiedl

$94,000; 1475 Rebecca Dr Unit 205, Hoffman Estates; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Bryan J Koestner to Monica Morales

Inverness

$745,000; 1596 Bedlington Drive, Inverness; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Roger Odonnell to Rebecca Allen

$488,000; 512 Stone Canyon Circle, Inverness; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Lawrence L Florey to Craig Andrea

Lake Barrington

$436,000; 423 Deer Trail Hill, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Scott A Rudolph to Anne M Frauens

$360,000; 531 Old Barn Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 3, 2022, by De Monte Builders Inc to Gene L Green

$265,000; 279 Rolling Wood Ln Unit D, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Anything Is Possible LLC to Harry Sibley

$100,000; 23277 Enclave Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Jason Alonzo to Mark Hivon

Mount Prospect

$705,000; 15 N Waverly Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Susan M Difatta to Andrew D Jones

$700,000; 1709 W Mansard Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Select Investors Fund II to Pawel J Jasinski

$650,000; 405 S Hi Lusi Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Michael J Handler to David Lichter

$479,500; 221 Dawson Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 18, 2022, by NVR Inc to James T Nelson

$465,000; 409 N Dale Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Schacke Enterprises LLC to Matthew Bochnak

$405,000; 19 S We Go Trail, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Jason Biggs to Paul Meske

$363,500; 217 N Marcella Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Hilda M Mikkelsen to Richard Rozak

$361,500; 119 S William St., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Jenn E Decalowe to Michael W Wester

$350,000; 123 E Bonnie Brae Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Robin A Ratledge to Carlos R Girotto

$343,000; 1495 Dearborn Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Gregory Sweigert to Mamat Akmatov

$334,000; 900 S Emerson Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Lee D Petersen to Azas LLC

$311,000; 607 W Rand Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Gabriel Martinez to Harsimran Singh

$255,000; 1406 S Linneman Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Nunez Liuen Property Investment to Joanne Crame

$205,000; 701 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 105, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Nestor Podobantyy to Lesia Andrusiak

$139,000; 1747 W Crystal Ln Unit 303, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Slavi Guenov to Kyung Sook Lee

$135,000; 804 N River Rd Unit 2, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Andrzej Zyeh to Miroslav Yordanov Kyurkehiev

$110,000; 280 N Westgate Rd Unit 232, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Denis Vasiliaca to Magdalena Piekarska

$97,000; 1845 Whitechapel Dr Unit 1B, Mount Prospect; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Ibrahim Yousif to Adi & Niki LLC

Palatine

$669,000; 1162 W Illinois Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Srinath Yaragorla to Carolyn Sanchez

$635,000; 913 W Aspen Court, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Aravind Srinivasan to Timothy L Walsh

$592,000; 249 N Oak St., Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Frederick Stupen to Redfinnow Borrower LLC

$555,000; 485 E Thornhill Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Sankara Narayanan to Arsen Usubaly

$550,000; 323 S Whitehall Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Kelly A Spotak to Jeremy Brade

$500,000; 718 W Peregrine Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2022, by William R Capizzano to Gabor Jozsef

$485,000; 50 N Plum Grove Rd Unit 203E, Palatine; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Jacob R Sullivan to Kenneth E Carlton

$482,000; 332 S Elmwood Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2022, by David R Kallman to Kyle T Flubacker

$480,000; 429 E Pebble Creek Road, Palatine; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Ronald A Thon to Mary E Stupen

$436,000; 51 S Brockway St., Palatine; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Stephen James Marciano to Peter Omalley

$430,000; 443 N Williams Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Stephen M Skwerski to Ricky T Jablonski Davidson

$430,000; 129 N Kitson Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Trinity Investments Inc to Joanna K Bonds

$417,000; 637 N Victoria Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC A to Bayaraa Begzsuren

$416,000; 907 E Pratt Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Robert Thomas to Amanda L Brown

$395,000; 725 N Rohlwing Road, Palatine; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Jigar Patel to Katherine A Weernink

$390,000; 1102 E Anderson Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Eric M Friedman to Angelo Cruz

$380,000; 421 N Everett Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Timothy Spies to Robyn Helkowski

$360,000; 2367 N Newberry Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Panchanathan Arthaballe Chandrasekaran to Lori Johnson

$317,500; 245 W Johnson St Unit 205, Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2022, by John Gallagher to Orysia Siegle

$285,000; 21 W Pleasant Hill Blvd., Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2022, by John Moretti to West Palm Holdings Inc

$275,000; 323 S Lancelot Lane, Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Jenai Alexis to Mykyta Kazniienko

$275,000; 144 N Elmwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Michael R Giovannetti to Nicolette M Mandel

$272,500; 132 W Johnson St Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Nicholas Demchenko to Blake Charles Buccoia

$260,000; 1308 S Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Reyhan Islamoglu to Tracy Lyn Chappell

$248,500; 546 W Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Local Properties LLC Series G

$240,000; 24 W Station St Unit 205W, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by MGAProperties LLC; 24 Statio to Robert W Holderness Jr

$240,000; 1356 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Keiturmetse Kwenamore to James L Delzell

$235,000; 2130 N Coach Rd Unit A, Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Aleksandr Slyuseranskiy to Melissa Rexroad

$230,000; 1250 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Debby Burns to Pavel Dumitras

$225,000; 1373 E Evergreen Dr Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Linda Gettle to Thomas Fioretto

$215,000; 1023 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Alex Kharpatin to Alexander Salganik

$211,000; 264 E Rimini Court, Palatine; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Maria T Heskin to Stephanie Douglas

$186,000; 1354 N Sterling Ave Unit 102, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Andrii Shepitko to Susan Elizabeth Schulze

$177,000; 1249 E Canterbury Trl Unit 1249, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Jose Munoz to Kenneth A Kielar Jr

$175,000; 1010 E Kevin Ct Unit 5, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Lee Salavitch to Daniel W Hendler

$163,000; 1009 Bayside Drive, Palatine; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Larry J Weingardt to Yelena Straight

$162,000; 1176 E Azalea Ln Unit A, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Moinuddin Family LLC to Par Real Estate Holdings LLC

$160,000; 2077 N Ginger Cir Unit 17D, Palatine; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Jun Qiu to Xiaohui Zheng

$117,500; 1442 Carol Ct Unit 3A, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Brian Karsback to Robert Tobijasinski

$115,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 1213, Palatine; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Christina Lange to Ashley R Castiglione

$90,000; 1000 Bayside Dr Unit 113, Palatine; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Andrew C Kupferberg to Vedat Redzheb

Prospect Heights

$470,000; 408 Nawata Place, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Christopher C Padar to Marc Marius Stoia

$275,000; 724 Burr Oak Ln Unit A, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Amanda Drury

$205,000; 402 Periwinkle Way, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Cornel Valdos to Elizabeth Rim

$152,000; 668 Pinecrest Dr Unit 302, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Alan Joseph to Anna Mikiewicz

$132,000; 923 Jonathon Ct Unit 201, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Mark Bednorowicz to Citrano Holdings LLC

$120,000; 851 Blossom Ln Unit 307, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Daniel Czyz to Sami Isaac

$115,000; 920 Jonathon Court, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Virgil Dan Pop to Citrano Holdings LLC Series Rt

$100,000; 876 Crimson Ct Unit 103, Prospect Heights; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Javaid Finhas to Cutrano Holdings LLC

Rolling Meadows

$530,000; 5603 Millstone Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Joanne L Carlson to Senthilkumar Ramani

$501,000; 2609 Old Mill Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Song Wang to Tarun K Kosby

$467,500; 2547 Geranium Way, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 25, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Su Jung Kim

$419,000; 2543 Geranium Way, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 19, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Yuaho Wang

$409,000; 2545 Geranium Way, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 16, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Snehal Yogeshbhai Thakkar

$334,500; 2109 Robin Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Laureen Milani to Timothy Copeland

$330,000; 106 Lexington Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Aniket Patel to Julie Nagy

$320,000; 3718 Wren Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Kenneth L Sabey to Allen Kardasz

$275,000; 2499 Honeysuckle Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Susan M Lemmon to Parag Jain

$275,000; 116 Viola Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Nancy V Oakford to Bhupinder P Singh

$253,000; 3501 Wellington Ct Unit 311, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Lm LLC to Petro Tkachuk

$245,000; 2107 South St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Albert N Hopfer IV to Jennifer L Linke Rojas

$232,000; 201 College Xing Unit 201, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Kanghee Shim to Mladen Ivanov

$195,000; 3410 Fremont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Joel D Kohler to Tony Greco

$163,000; 5001 Carriageway Dr Unit A309, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Denis Volkov to Victor Duran

$150,000; 5001 Carriageway Dr Unit A308 122, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Nurlan Isabekov to Martyna Stankute

$145,000; 5408 Chateau Unit 5, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Kathleen Lugene Carnevale to Vasil Krastanov

$143,000; 5201 Carriageway Dr Unit 311, Rolling Meadows; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Pavlo Martynyuk to John A Lee

Roselle

$412,000; 210 E Walnut St., Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Janusz Walos to Yuriy Kuziy

$350,000; 840 Case Drive, Roselle; Sold on June 2, 2022, by Daniel J Cooper to James Glowinski

$335,000; 12 E Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Daniel K Budde II to Justine C Ramirez

$331,500; 237 Willow St., Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by James Phillip Marco to Damian Lipinski

$255,000; 1289 Wandsworth Circle, Roselle; Sold on June 6, 2022, by Raul Cabrera to Jamie M Bay

$250,000; 795 Overland Court, Roselle; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Ruth D Bryant to Khosbayar Ulzhbat

$205,000; 57 E Hattendorf Ave Unit 413, Roselle; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Nofal Salman to Marta Jarzab

$141,000; 1091 Rodenburg Rd Unit 301, Roselle; Sold on June 3, 2022, by Lehigh Groups LLC to Biagio Land Corp

Schaumburg

$550,000; 25 E Monterey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Michael E Hominae to Alex M Recker

$520,000; 320 Natwick Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Ted Lawler to Xu Ye

$515,500; 1264 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2022, by D R Horton Inc to Dongyu Xu

$501,500; 598 Mistic Harbour Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Jack T Obrien to Ernesto C Pye

$493,500; 2311 Prestige Place, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc to Felix Rehn Gour Wuang

$470,000; 1645 Churchill Road, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Richard S Sampson to Monica Bayle Gomez

$450,000; 322 W Beech Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Larry Cleys to Jacob D Wilson

$426,000; 834 Pheasant Walk Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Lisa Bolano Burns to Christopher Nathaniel Cain

$385,000; 1227 S Roselle Road, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Stefan Litwicki to James D Tilley

$368,000; 1235 Concord Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Rosemary P Johnson to Umeshkumar M Patel

$350,000; 1890 Keystone Place, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Vasu Vallabhuneni to Nurillo Khashimov

$350,000; 1565 Stevens Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Kiran R Rane to Naresh Chauhan

$340,000; 2974 Belle Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Rafal Bugajski to Bohdan Kostiuk

$326,000; 642 Sturnbridge Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Mohammed Hussain to Gheorghe Chetroi

$306,000; 1851 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Andrzej Czajkoski to Maksym Bushko

$305,000; 2326 Sedgfield Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Maheswaraguru Ramamurthi to Rehab M Abdellatif

$285,000; 2818 Belle Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Royal Plus Property I LLC to Alexandru Codru

$282,500; 17 Sumac Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Mary Jacquiline Antony Boniface to Ketankumar Arvindbhai Shah

$280,000; 1778 Nature Ct Unit 1778, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Lisamarie Rodriguez to Rasul Atajanov

$270,000; 1006 Colony Lake Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Georgi B Georgiev to Bette A Hagstrom

$265,000; 1909 Richmond Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2022, by MC Acquisitions LLC to Tatiana Bulgac

$256,000; 625 Breakers Pt Unit 625, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Elish Deybhandari to Eldarbek Kenzhebaev

$250,000; 363 Fallbrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Jannette T Jones to Maksym Prokpiv

$250,000; 1750 Autman Ave Unit B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Brian Stewart to Peggy Kolanko

$232,000; 2325 Knollwood Ct Unit V2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Saurabhkumar S Patel to Marie Green

$227,500; 201 Dublin Ln Unit Z1, Schaumburg; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Shilpi Kapil to Daniel Richard Gogerty

$215,000; 100 Waterbury Ln Unit N2, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Kanybek Kuduratillauulu to Cristian Zagorneanu

$210,000; 2003 Windemere Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Doris R Eckert to Wesner Properties III LLC

$180,000; 522 E Algonquin Rd Unit 302, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Nikola Slavujevic to Victoria Miroslavova Miltcheva

$169,000; 605 Limerick Ln Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Peter Thirawankanok to Jun Watanabe

$166,000; 614 Tralee Ct Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Georgi N Kanchev to Angela Pecoraro

$160,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 118, Schaumburg; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Huali Ye to Christine Schaller

$148,000; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 106, Schaumburg; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Mathai Karingada to Freddy Alexander Roman Camelo

$134,500; 116 Mullingar Ct Unit 2C, Schaumburg; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Joseph E Ponta to Rosa Mele

$124,000; 609 Hanover Ct Unit W-1, Schaumburg; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Strata Investments LLC

$95,000; 720 Leslie Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Joseph W Gayton III to Tara L Gayton

South Barrington

$710,000; 21 Arches Court, South Barrington; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Marlin B Rinehart to Donald H Pearson

Streamwood

$510,000; 1193 Valewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Ahmad Hafeez to Vijendeer Doma

$340,000; 1305 Nippert Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Mark Almonte to Frauline I Bayawa

$340,000; 1100 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Jeremy Gottardo to Matthew Larowe

$335,000; 25 N Walnut Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Marcos Anthony Rivera to Filiberto G Martinez

$326,000; 208 Black Hill Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Avanth Reddy Namireddy to Olena Shcherban

$310,000; 326 Brunswick Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Fischer Family Inv LLC to Alicia Isadoro

$310,000; 12 Ash Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 23, 2022, by Daniel Mahlke to Alejandro Juarez

$300,000; 1505 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Joseph R Moreau Jr to Vicky Shah

$290,000; 55 Stonegate Lane, Streamwood; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Divya Priya Vijayakumar to Guadalupe Colin

$275,500; 48 Samuel Dr Unit 13 1, Streamwood; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Corey Blackledge to Naitikkrumar Mistry

$265,000; 807 Forest Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 19, 2022, by John Michael Funderburg to Andrew Gugala

$260,000; 702 Woodland Heights Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Trevor Anthony Thompson to Juan F Ozaeta

$245,000; 202 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Brian M Salem to Ruben Arroyo

$230,000; 226 Cypress Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Joseph R Ortiz to Jose J Molina Velazquez

$230,000; 184 Monarch Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Alberto Esteban to Marissa Lawton

$218,000; 9 E Schaumburg Road, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2022, by North Shore Holdings Ltd to Joel Hurtado

$204,500; 407 Sherwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Daniel Garcia to Daniela Garcia

$204,000; 221 Ivy Court, Streamwood; Sold on May 20, 2022, by Christopher Heinl to Mario D Perez Alonzo

$170,000; 77 N Victoria Ln Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Senlin Jin to Stevenson A Ortiz

$170,000; 1013 S Park Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Jason Maes to Michalina Christina Maes

$168,000; 87 N Victoria Ln Unit H, Streamwood; Sold on May 24, 2022, by Sundari Yanamadula to Zachary Chirayil

$165,000; 806 Oriole Drive, Streamwood; Sold on May 17, 2022, by BZ Enterprise LLC to Urim Ahmedi

Wheeling

$430,000; 540 Denoyer Trail, Wheeling; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Albert E Matos to Zolboo Erdenekhuyag

$405,000; 658 Astor Lane, Wheeling; Sold on May 16, 2022, by Patricia A Quigley to Wayne Messmer

$399,000; 1417 Braeborn Court, Wheeling; Sold on May 18, 2022, by Marcia L Parkinson to Gregory K Cheung

$380,000; 115 Prairie Park Dr Unit 412, Wheeling; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Alexander Bednyak to Constantine Dean Carson

$350,000; 289 Mors Ave., Wheeling; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Cari R Boyk to Pei Wu

$292,000; 309 Mors Ave., Wheeling; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Terra Max Development Inc to Julio Taques

$291,000; 530 Surf Court, Wheeling; Sold on May 25, 2022, by Sol Klipstein to Marksym Beskletnyi

$282,500; 284 Center Ave., Wheeling; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Acacia Vega to Lilia V Ranson

$275,000; 660 Prestwick Ln Unit 208, Wheeling; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Woon Bok Jung to Joseph Kim

$265,000; 620 Mchenry Rd Unit 402, Wheeling; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Robert M Yedinak to Oleg Novichenko

$260,000; 452 Maple Drive, Wheeling; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Carlos Pesantez to Jose Jacob

$250,000; 720 Prestwick Ln Unit 502, Wheeling; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Blythe Trilling to Dustin Hae Won Lee

$240,000; 1602 Warwick Ct Unit B, Wheeling; Sold on May 19, 2022, by Ashley Chakonas to Andrei Sahani

$220,000; 403 Marvin Place, Wheeling; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Mariano Rivera to Mary Rodriguez

$215,000; 705 S Merle Lane, Wheeling; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Chanpisey Plok to Thavrin Chong

$133,000; 580 Fairway View Dr Unit 2A, Wheeling; Sold on May 17, 2022, by Tom Lakomski to Selenia Velez

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.