Authorities: Ex-Bensenville man captured after fleeing country to avoid trial

A former Bensenville man wanted for 22 years after fleeing the country to avoid trial on a charge of concealing a homicidal death has been captured and returned to DuPage County, authorities said.

Romulo Mendoza, 46, was arrested last month trying to re-enter the United States on the southern border, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

He appeared Thursday before DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh, who set his bail at $1 million. Mendoza would need to post $100,000 bond to be freed while awaiting trial and would have to wear a GPS monitor.

On Feb. 4, 2000, Mendoza and his two roommates -- Carmelino Gomez and Pedro Garcia -- were drinking alcohol in their home and began arguing about an electricity bill.

Gomez grabbed Garcia from behind and put his arm around his neck, killing him, authorities said at the time. Gomez and Mendoza then loaded the body in a car and dumped it on the side of County Line Road in Elmhurst near the Lake Street frontage road, officials said. They were arrested two days later.

After posting $2,000 bond May 31, 2000, Mendoza failed to appear for his next court date, and a no-bond arrest warrant was issued.

Gomez pleaded guilty in September 2000 to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison.