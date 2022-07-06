Waukegan man identified as seventh person killed in Highland Park parade shooting

Brooke and Matt Strauss leave flowers Wednesday along the route of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Authorities this morning identified a 69-year-old Waukegan man as the seventh person killed in Monday's mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade.

Eduardo Uvaldo was pronounced dead Evanston Hospital, where he was taken for treatment for gunshot wounds suffered when a gunman opened fire on parade spectators Monday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days and results will be made public, the medical examiner's office said.