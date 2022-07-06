Volunteers sought for Naperville's Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees are seeking volunteers for the Last Fling event Labor Day weekend.

Proceeds from the Last Fling, which is organized with cooperation from the city, the Naperville Park District and other community entities, are given to nonprofit organizations throughout DuPage County. More than $1 million has been donated by the Naperville Jaycees over the last two decades.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to run the Last Fling in downtown Naperville. Volunteers, who are asked to be at least middle-school aged or 21 and older for the beverage tent, can sign up at lastfling.org.

Anyone with questions can email manpower@lastfling.org.