Police: No injuries after teen crashes into Bartlett squad car

Bartlett police cited a teenage driver for multiple offenses after she struck a parked patrol vehicle Monday evening following Bartlett's Fourth of July fireworks display, officials said.

A Bartlett police officer was conducting traffic control at the intersection of Stearns Road and Tallgrass Drive and had deployed traffic cones, barricades and a fully marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated to block the westbound lane of Stearns, police said.

Around 10:20 p.m., the girl, whom police did not identify, steered a westbound 2012 Mazda 3 between traffic cones on Stearns Road and struck the front of the patrol vehicle, authorities said. Neither the driver nor Bartlett officers were injured.

Police cited the driver for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol and underage consumption of alcohol, officials said.

She was released on a $164 individual bail bond with a July 27 court date in Rolling Meadows.