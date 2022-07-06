Late-night fire displaces Buffalo Grove residents from home

Buffalo Grove fire officials said two residents of a home on the 1300 block of Brandywyn Lane have been displaced following a late-night blaze Tuesday.

Officials said firefighters were called to the home just after 11 p.m. for reports of flames showing from the roof of the single-family, split-level house.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from the front and then "aggressively entered" the house and exposed the attic space to get to the fire in the corner of the residence.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available, but the home was deemed uninhabitable.