'I don't know how we are going to do it without you': Waukegan family man is seventh victim to die in parade shooting

Brooke and Matt Strauss leave flowers Wednesday along the route of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

A 69-year-old Waukegan man, identified Wednesday as the seventh person killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park, was described as a devoted family man who gave his love unconditionally.

Eduardo Uvaldo was pronounced dead at Evanston Hospital, where he was taken for treatment for gunshot wounds suffered when a gunman opened fire on parade spectators Monday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days and results will be made public, the medical examiner's office said.

His four daughters confirmed his death on social media, where they and others shared written tributes for a man described as a kind, loving and funny husband, father and grandfather.

"Thank you to everyone who prayed for my dad and my family. This morning he passed. We are heartbroken but are at peace because we know he wouldn't want to be here in the state that he was. He passed peacefully," the daughters wrote in a post on Facebook.

Tanya Uvaldo Castro, one of his daughters, wrote that she will be forever grateful for the grandfather he was to her son.

"He took care of my baby, spoiled him, loved him, protected him. He took and picked him up from school. He made sure to always have his Sprite and pizzas for him. (He) always asked for his papa. He loved you papi. He loved you so much. I don't know how we are going to do it without you," Uvaldo Castro wrote on Facebook.

Two other family members -- his wife and a grandson -- also were injured. Uvaldo was shot in the arm and in the back of the head, his wife was hit with fragments in the head, and his grandson was shot in the arm, according to a GoFundMe online fundraiser created by the family.

Only Uvaldo's condition was critical, and doctors told the family Tuesday there was nothing left to do based on where the bullet hit the brain.

Attending the July 4 parade in Highland Park was an annual tradition for Uvaldo and his family.

"A parade my family attends every year filled with happiness and laughter. This year was different, this year was filled with fear, sadness and tragedy," wrote fundraiser organizer Nivia Guzman, Uvaldo's granddaughter.

The fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/ua5pks-highland-park-shooting.